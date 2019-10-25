SHIPSHEWANA — The Board of Directors for the Shipshewana Car Museum Inc. voted Wednesday afternoon to dissolve the museum corporation and effectively turn over $4.1 million to the town of Shipshewana.
The money represents the proceeds from the sale of the cars at the heart of the former Hostetler Auto Museum. Those cars were sold last August, as well as the building that housed them. That property was located just south of Shipshewana on S.R. 5.
The Shipshewana museum first opened in 2007. It showcased a collection of 48 rare and valuable Hudson automobiles, all cars once owned and collected by Shipshewana businessman Eldon Hostetler and his wife Esta. Hostetler said he fell in love with a Hudson as a child growing up just outside of Shipshewana and once his business became successful, he started collecting those cars.
Hostetler purchased the land for the museum and donated it as well as the building and cars to the town. Shipshewana set up a special museum board to oversee the operation of both the museum and its collection of cars.
The museum opened to great fanfare, but over time, it became more of a liability than an asset for the town. It failed to draw the crowds most people had expected.
Faced with lagging attendance numbers and mounting operating expenses, Shipshewana officials announced the town would look to sell off the entire collection after a detailed examination of its financial picture showed the museum would plunge the town into nearly $2 million of debt if it remained open for the next five years.
After a citizens group failed to come up with a viable plan to save the museum, the museum board voted in January 2018 to close its doors and liquidate the car collection.
Proceeds from August 2018 sale were placed in a restricted fund controlled by the museum board. Those restrictions stipulated that the money could only be spent for purposes the Internal Revenue Service considered “charitable, educational or scientific.”
Wednesday’s meeting was the first meeting for the museum’s board since the museum was sold and the car collection liquidated.
Tony Manns, an attorney representing both the museum board and the town of Shipshewana, told the museum board members without extensive oversight from the IRS, it would be difficult to know exactly what kind of expenditures would meet those sometimes strict IRS definitions.
Manns told the board members they also had an option of gifting the money to the town without dissolving the museum board, but that would mean the restrictions would travel with the money.
The board’s final option was simply to dissolve the museum board and allow the money to be transferred to the town and placed within an unrestricted gift fund already in place within Shipshewana’s budget. Manns told the board member that process is slow, and likely could not be accomplished until January of next year.
Board members Arlene Lazzaro and Elmer Mast voted to dissolve the museum board. A third member of the board, J.R. Hostetler, son of Eldon and Esta Hostetler, did not attend Wednesday’s meeting.
