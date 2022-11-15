ALBION — Dominant out of the gate.
The Central Noble girls basketball team used two large, early runs to put away Prairie Heights Saturday evening, 62-33.
The win improved the Cougars to 4-0 on the season, 1-0 in the Northeast Corner Conference. Prairie Heights dropped to 0-3 overall, 0-2 in NECC contests.
The Cougars scored the game’s first 17 points and took an 18-3 lead after one quarter. Central Noble followed up that burst with a 15-2 run to start the second to take a 33-5 lead with approximately 3 minutes left in the half.
Game. Set. Rout.
The fast start was just what Central Noble coach Sam Malcom was looking to see.
“We want to be the aggressors,” Malcolm said. “We want to get everybody off and get them going.”
Central Noble’s dynamic senior duo of Meghan Kiebel and Madison Vice were, well, dynamic.
Kiebel scored a game-high 23 on 7-for-13 shooting from the field. Vice was 10-for-14 from the floor on her way to 22 points. Vice also grabbed a team-best 5 rebounds.
Vice also had numerous assists and many more could-have-beens if Central Noble shooters hadn’t been fouled in the act of shooting.
Freshman post player Grace Swank finished with 8 points for the Cougars. Makenna Malcolm scored 4.
Prairie Heights was led in scoring by junior Breonna Glasgo’s 12 points. Junior Ava Boots and junior Sarah Wiley each chipped in with 5. Wiley grabbed a game-best 7 rebounds.
The Panthers had trouble hanging onto the ball early, leading to multiple steals and breakaways, mostly by Vice. Prairie Heights had 20 turnovers in the first half and finished the game with 27 miscues. Central Noble finished the game with 11 turnovers.
Central Noble finished the game shooting 50% from the field, but struggled a bit from beyond the arc. But take away the Cougars’ 5-for-23 night from deep, and Central Noble was 20-for-27 (74%) on two-point field goals.
Heights shot 33.3% from the floor, 2-for-7 from the three-point line.
Vice and Kiebel were dominant early on.
Kiebel had 8 points in the opening period including her team’s final 6 points in the last 2:13 of the first quarter.
Vice started the scoring off, getting a layup off a steal and nice pass from Abby Hile to make it 2-0. Vice had 6 in the opening 8 minutes.
Vice scored 10 points in the second quarter, many off steals and layups. Kiebel added 10 points in the period as well.
The two combined for 34 of Central Noble’s 38 first-half points.
Coach Malcolm went deep to his bench early in the contest, and the starters didn’t see any action after the 6:30 mark of the fourth quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.