LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Parks and Recreation Department is throwing open the gates at its Maple Wood Nature Center today and tomorrow for a syrup sale.
The syrup was boiled down at the sugar shack, located at Maple Wood Park. The sap was gathered from the maple trees growing at the park.
Traditionally, the parks department would be celebrating Maple Syrup Days at this park this weekend, a celebration of spring that draws more than 3,500 people to the park over the weekend.
That celebration typically centers around an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast put on by the South Milford Lions Club. But concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced the parks department to scale back the annual celebration into a drive-thru syrup sales event.
“At least this way, people can still get a taste of the festival,” said Leslie Arnold, parks department naturalist.
The drive-thru event starts at 8 a.m. and lasts until 3 p.m. The supply of syrup is limited and will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis. If any bottles of syrup remain, the syrup sale will start again at 11 a.m. on Sunday and run through 3 p.m.
Scott Beam, another parks department naturalist, said it’s been a pretty average year for maple syrup production. The department did, however, tap fewer trees this year than they have in years past. Last summer, a large violent thunderstorm rolled through the park and toppled about 100 mature maple trees. So this winter, the department only tapped 350 trees, down from 600.
Beam and Arnold said the parks department staff spent long hours debating whether to have the traditional Maple Syrup Days celebration, but in the end, opted to host a scaled-back celebration to keep everyone as safe as possible.
“We know people miss Maple Syrup Days,” said Beam. “They’ve told us.”
Arnold said the staff explored hosting a drive-thru, carry out breakfast, but in the end, decided against that.
Pancakes aren’t a great carry-out food,” she explained. “By the time you get home, they’re soggy. By limiting this to a drive-thru syrup sale, at least people can still have a taste of the festival.”
The syrup is $15 a quart, $8 a pint. In addition to jars of maple syrup, the parks department also will have maple candy for sale, including maple suckers, maple kettle corn, and maple cotton candy.
The Maple Wood Nature Center is located at 4550 East C.R. 100S, LaGrange.
