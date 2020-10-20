Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
James A. Alba, 42, of the 10700 block of Old Decatur Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:26 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a court order. No charging information provided. Alba was held without bond.
Chantel H. Baker, 30, of the 7200 block of North C.R. 525W, Wawaka, was arrested at 11:38 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony’ an driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Baker was held without bond.
Eloy R. Faculjak, 37, of the 400 block of East State Street, Ashley, was arrested at 9:55 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Faculjak was held on $2,500 bond.
Quentin J. King, 24, of the 2700 block of West Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:47 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court a Level 6 felony. King was held without bond.
Daniel B. Portmess, 41, of the 300 block of East Hazel Street, Albion, was arrested at 3:52 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Portmess was held on $1,500 bond.
Abraham Villegas Jr., 29, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Villegas was held without bond.
Brittany P. Fraley, 28, of the 300 block of West Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 9:05 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Fraley was held on $1,000 bond.
Jason L. Brady, 32, of the 1600 block of Saint Mary’s Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:41 p.m. Friday by the Indiana State Police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony; and auto theft, a Level 6 felony. Brady was also held on a warrant charging a probation violation. Brady was held without bond.
Arthur H. Charles, 61, of the 200 block of Center Avenue, Kendallville, was booked at 12:27 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No further charging information provided.
William E. Clark III, 29, of the 400 block of Lillian Street, Avilla, was arrested at 3:42 p.m. Friday by Noble Count police on a warrant charging a Level 3 felony. No further charging information provided. Clark was held without bond.
Brittney C. Kline, 18, of the 7100 block of East S.R. 120, Fremont, was arrested at 1:24 a.m. Saturday on a court order. No further charging information provided. Kline was held without bond.
Hope E. Lowry, 21, of the 500 block of East North Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 9:21 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Lowry was held on $3,000 bond.
Jose Salazar Jr., 41, of the 1300 block of Oakwood Lane, Ligonier, was booked at 8:21 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No further charging information provided.
Gagandeep Singh, 20, of the 100 block of Clauss Street, Carteret, New Jersey, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Friday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Singh was held on $2,500 bond.
Dustin A. Yeager, 22, of the 300 block of Harriman Street, Rome City, was arrested at 10:59 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Yeager was held without bond.
Payton W. Baker, 25, of the 300 block of East William Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:50 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Baker was held without bond.
Trenton W. Baker, 27, of the 200 block of East William Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:50 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Baker was held without bond.
Seth J. Leins, 38, of the 400 block of North Riley Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:26 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Leins was held without bond.
Melisa Lopez Sanchez, 20, of the 12000 block of North C.R. 1000E, Cromwell, was arrested at 2:14 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor. Sanchez was held on $2,500 bond.
Jesus E. Aguilar, 21, of the 600 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 6:04 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on a charger of public intoxication. Aguilar was held without bond.
Titus D. Allard, 19, of the 200 block of Water Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 6:17 p.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on charges of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony; and theft. Allard was held on $2,500 bond.
Tracy L. Collinsworth, 33, of Wolf Lake, was arrested at 8:54 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Collinsworth was held without bond.
Shaun L. Lamel, 39, of the 500 block of Dowling Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:38 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 4 felony and a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Lamel was held without bond.
Andrew M. Newcomer, 26, of the 200 block of Water Street, Ligonier, was booked at 8:53 a.m. Sunday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No further charging information provided.
Megan R. Timbrook, 33, of the 400 block of South Cohn Drive, Albion, was arrested at 6:04 a.m. Sunday on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Timbrook was held without bond.
