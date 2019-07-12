SHIPSHEWANA — Multiple tips led police to identify at least one person in connection with a break-in that occurred at the Fish Lakes Estates property at the end of June.
Thursday, the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested two more people, Chris C. Champagne, 33, Shipshewana, and Anthony David Hazard, 38, no address given, and charged both men with burglary.
According to a department news release, once police identified Champagne as a suspect, they obtained a search warrant for his property. The report also said police were able to recover most of the stolen property and return it to its rightful owners.
Champagne also was charged with possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance. Hazard was additionally charged with possession of paraphernalia and visiting a common nuisance.
A third person, Dawn Marie Miller, 57, was charged with visiting a common nuisance.
The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by officers with the Shipshewana Police Department, the Wolcottville Police Department and the Indiana State Police.
