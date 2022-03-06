It just might not be safe to go outside.
If you’re a turkey or a chicken, that is.
The state of Indiana is dealing with a pair of rare poultry illnesses simultaneously, according to state and local officials. And both are believed to be spread by wild, migratory fowl, making outdoor commercial or hobby flocks susceptible.
Neither creates a health risk for humans.
On Tuesday, the State Board of Animal Health announced that a sixth turkey flock in southern Indiana had tested positive for avian influenza, an illness not seen in the state since 2016. Northern Indiana, meanwhile, has been battling egg drop syndrome, an illness which affects the eggs laid by chicken hens and has not been seen in the Hoosier state before.
“It’s very unusual,” State Board of Animal Health spokeswoman Denise Spears said. “We want to keep it that way. We’re really wanting to get both under control. They’re both of concern.”
The two issues are not a human health concern, but could lead to higher prices at the grocery store.
Nationally, Indiana ranks No. 1 in ducks, No. 2 in layer chickens and table eggs and No. 3 in turkeys.
According to the 2017 Census of Agriculture, LaGrange County ranked ninth in the state in poultry and egg sales at $72.2 million. That same year, Noble County had $24.4 million in poultry and egg sales, good for 17th in the state.
The avian influenza outbreak was first reported on Feb. 9. Since that time, a total of 154,781 turkeys have been euthanized.
According to the U.S. Census of Agriculture’s 2017 data, the two affected counties in Indiana — Dubois and Greene — combined to have a livestock inventory of 2 million birds.
The illness is 100% lethal, according to the Indiana State Poultry Association.
Laboratory testing of the fourth commercial turkey flock in Dubois County has come back as presumptively positive for the virus, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health said. The samples are being verified at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa.
Two commercial flocks in Greene County have tested positive for avian influenza.
Officials have begun euthanizing the 16,500 birds at the latest farm to prevent the spread of the disease, The Associated Press reported.
While avian influenza hasn’t been reported outside of those two southern Indiana counties, a southern Michigan hobby farm has also tested positive, sandwiching this area between outbreaks.
In the northern part of the state, a handful of chicken farms have reported cases of egg drop syndrome ‘76, an illness which attacks laying hens. It is the first reported case of the syndrome in Indiana.
According to the MERCK Veterinary Manual, “The natural hosts for (the syndrome) are ducks and geese. It is thought that the virus was introduced to chickens through a vaccine that had been grown in contaminated duck-embryo fibroblasts. The virus became established in chickens, causing substantial problems with egg shell quality and loss of eggs.”
According to LaGrange County Purdue Extension Educator Steve Engleking, the outbreak has led to tens of thousands of chickens being depopulated — euthanized — in multiple northeastern Indiana counties, including LaGrange County.
Engleking said he was made aware of the situation when an area producer called him with questions.
The SBOAH issued an emergency order in January to make egg drop syndrome ‘76 a reportable avian illness, but confidentiality rules regarding animal illnesses which are not a direct threat to the food supply have led to a scarcity of information regarding the severity of the problem.
“It’s causing concern in some of the chicken flocks in northeastern Indiana,” Spears said. “They’re working to try to clean up in various stages. It’s a pretty fluid situation.”
“It’s not affecting the meat birds,” Engleking said. “It’s impacting the layers.”
A hen with egg drop syndrome ‘76 will produce eggs with a thin shell or with no shell at all.
“It’s not a human health risk,” said Rebecca Joniskan, president of the Indiana State Poultry Association. “The birds recover. They just never have the same level of egg production.”
As a result, the affected hens are destroyed, also which serves as an additional measure to halt the disease’s spread.
“We’ve been working with our members in that area,” Joniskan said. “We’ve been very active in working on it.”
Joniskan said the affected flocks range in size from 3,000 to 30,000 birds.
The State Board of Animal Health said avian influenza does not present an immediate public health concern and no human cases of avian influenza viruses have been detected in the U.S.
The turkey infections are the first confirmation of highly pathogenic bird flu in commercial poultry in the U.S. since 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture told the AP.
The SBOAH reported that 258,045 turkeys and 156,178 chickens had to be destroyed in Dubois County in Indiana in 2016, the last known occurrence of avian influenza in the state.
Prior to that, 77 hobby turkeys in Whitley County were destroyed after coming down with avian influenza in May 2015.
“It is recommended that the birds be confined,” Joniskan said.
Spears said the diseases are most likely being introduced into controlled populations by migratory water fowl.
Noble County Purdue Extension Educator Ann Kline told the Noble County Commissioners this week that “as our wild brids come north, they’ll bring that (disease) with them.”
The simplest way to prevent birds from being infected is by not exposing them to the outside.
“It is recommended these birds be confined,” Joniskan said.
Which may be easier said than done, particularly since many hobbyists have built outdoor pens.
There are precautions which could — and should — be taken for large and small operations.
Spears said it is recommended that those who care for birds have shoes or boots that are only used in the pens or barns. The same is true for coveralls.
Someone who wears shoes from the pen into town could be inadvertently spreading the virus, she said.
Joniskan said that shouldn’t be a new practice for bird owners.
“We preach this all the time,” she said. “You need to be very thoughtful about your bio-security.”
Joniskan recommended careful monitoring of flocks for signs of illness.
According to the MERCK Veterinary Manual, “Production of pale, thin-shelled and shell-less eggs by a flock that appears otherwise healthy should raise strong suspicion of EDS ‘76. Transient mild depression and/or mild watery droppings may be noted.”
According to the State Board of Animal Health, signs of avian influenza include: sudden death without clinical signs, lack of energy or appetite, decreased egg production, soft-shelled or misshapen eggs, and swelling or purple discoloration of head, eyelids, comb, hocks.
Hobby poultry owners are encouraged to report birds with those symptoms to the USDA Healthy Birds Hotline at 866-536-7593. Callers will be routed to federal or state veterinarian in Indiana for a case assessment. Dead birds should be double-bagged and refrigerated for possible testing.
