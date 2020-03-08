Website: gaslightplayhouse.org
Mission: “Entertain. Collaborate. Educate.”
Gaslight Playhouse, Inc. is Noble County’s longest-running community theater, producing more than 150 plays and musical productions since its founding in 1975 by longtime East Noble educator Craig Munk.
Gaslight Playhouse will see a major expansion this year as it moves its productions into its new home at the Community Learning Center. The restored auditorium in the former school building offers more than 400 new seats, modern sound and lighting systems for the stage, and classrooms for theater education programs for adults and children.
Gaslight Playhouse will offer a one-day spring break workshop “Introduction to Theater,” for children on March 27 at the CLC. Its annual Children Theater workshop, a full production, will take place June 26-27 with Nicole Boese at the helm.
“Hello, Dolly!” will open the show season July 30-31 and Aug. 1-2, with Munk reprising his role as director. Munk said the show will have some surprises for the audience.
“The Odd Couple” will take the stage on Oct. 22-25, with the two lead characters, neat freak Felix Ungar and slob Oscar Madison, teaching audiences about enjoying life.
The annual Gaslight Christmas Spectacular takes things up a notch Dec.10-13 with a holiday showcase of musicians, singers, dancers and actors from multiple community organizations joining Santa himself.
“Godspell,” first produced by Gaslight in 1975, will round out the season in 2021.
Gaslight’s board of directors plans to offer more theater education opportunities for both children and adults, along with volunteer opportunities. Go to Gaslight Playhouse’s website and social media pages to learn more about the organization and updates on programming.
