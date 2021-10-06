ALBION — When does official not really mean official?
When it comes to municipalities and their budgets.
Following a public hearing Monday, the Noble County Council voted unanimously to formally adopt its 2022 budget.
But that adoption doesn’t mean that’s how much the county can spend next year. No, that has to way for the Department of Local Government Finance to give its official OK.
Last year, the budget got state approval in December, and County Coordinator Jackie Knafel said she is hoping to get word in December this year as well.
The budget adopted Monday is 3.9% higher than the spending plan approved for 2020.
The county projects it will spend $28.54 million in 2022, compared to $27.4 million a year ago.
The general fund, which pays most of the county salaries, will account for $15.4 million in 2022, or 54% of the county’s expected expenditures. General fund spending will increase 5.8%, according to adopted budget figures.
Weber walks the walk
Arguably the big winner in this summer’s budget hearings was Noble County Sheriff Max Weber, who was given the OK by the Noble County Council to add two merit deputies to his roster. The salary impact of $108,000 will be paid out of Public Safety Tax funds, with retirement and benefit costs to come from the general fund.
Weber argued successfully in October 2019 for a big pay hike for his deputies.
Weber’s 2020 budget jumped the base pay for deputies from $45,900 to $51,000, an increase of 11%. The average departmental budget increase was 2.8% last year.
At an earlier Noble County Council meeting, Weber had made a presentation detailing how his department’s pay was lagging behind similar-sized counties — and its consequen‘ces.
In the previous five years, nine officers have left the Noble County Sheriff’s Department for higher-paying jobs, including at least three in the past year.
The Noble County Sheriff’s Department’s base pay for deputies of $45,900 at that time in October 2019 was the lowest compared to salaries in Steuben, Koscuisko, DeKalb, LaGrange, Whitley and Allen counties.
In both cases — the new deputies and the pay hike approved in October 2019 — Weber talked about how his plans to house federal inmates would help offset the cost. The money paid for housing federal inmates and Indiana Department of Corrections inmates serving Level 6 felony time goes into the county’s general fund.
During Monday’s council meeting, Weber updated the council on year-to-date income from both of those programs. Through the end of September, housing federal inmates has led to $208,000 in additional revenue into the county general fund. Housing DOC inmates had brought in an additional $252,000.
The county’s work release program has brought in $126,500 so far this year.
The total fiscal impact of those three programs through the end of September has been $560,000. Extrapolated out through the rest of the year brings that total to a projected $781,000.
Weber’s wage hike will lead to about $115,000 (at $5,000 for 23 merit deputies) in additional costs. With another $170,000 in wages and benefits for two new deputies, the two combined for approximately $250,000 in 2022 — a net “profit” of approximately a half million dollars to the county’s coffers.
Weber is fortunate to have a large facility, capable of handling federal inmates.
In DeKalb County, where the jail capacity is 105, Sheriff Dave Cserep does not have that luxury. His antiquated facility had an inmate population of 113 midweek last week. Instead of taking in additional revenue, Cserep has to pay other counties to house his inmates to meet state and federal jail standards.
In 2019, DeKalb County authorities had to pay out approximately $400,000 to house their overflow inmates in neighboring county jails.
That number dropped significantly in 2020 with the coronavirus leading to lower jail populations as officials everywhere put off arresting non-violent offenders to reduce the chance of a large scale jail pandemic outbreak.
Cserep said the average jail population is again on the upswing.
Also at Monday’s Noble County Council meeting:
• The council approved a wage hike for the permanent part-time certified medical assistant assigned to provide vaccinations at the Noble County Health Department.
County Health Nurse Anne Lowe said the person currently makes $15 per hour, and this wage is no longer competitive with area agencies which are paying their CMAs $17-$22 per hour.
Noble County Councilman Jerry Jansen proposed allowing a pay range for the position of $16-$20 per hour.
Councilman Tom Janes said the county should do what it can to keep good employees.
“They’re hard to get,” Janes said. “We keep good people.”
Jansen’s proposal passed unanimously.
Lowe said the position is paid out of the department’s Public Health Vaccination Fund. That fund brings in approximately $45,000 per year. Even at 25 hours per week, the department’s part-time worker would earn only $26,000 based on working that many hours per week at the top end of the pay scale.
Lowe said the part-time worker’s efforts have led to a decrease in appointment times. When the worker arrived, the wait time for an appointment to get vaccinated was approximately two months, Lowe told the council. Now, the wait time is about two weeks.
