LAGRANGE —Christmas 2019 hadn’t even arrived yet when Kailie Snyder-Farnsworth already was thinking about Christmas 2020.
Snyder-Farnsworth launched the LaGrange County Miracle Tree program in LaGrange County this past fall, mirroring the highly successful Noble County Miracle Tree program founded more than 30 years ago.
The program is completely community supported. People donate both money and clothes or toys to the program. Once a family is approved for the program, Snyder-Farnsworth directs to children who are part of families in need.
The first goal of the program is to help fulfill a child’s basic needs, she said.
“We getting them things like winter gear,” Snyder-Farnsworth explained. “Boots, coat, hat and gloves, that type of thing, along with clothing, down to underwear and socks and a toothbrush. We’re trying to cover the child’s basic needs.”
She met with representatives of all three LaGrange County School systems to begin the process of identifying families in need. The schools then reached out to those families and made them aware of the new LaGrange County Miracle Tree program. Those who were interested in the organization’s help then asked those people to fill out an application.
Families undergo an extensive vetting process before being accepted into the program. Once those families are approved, and their needs assessed, tags specifying particular gifts are placed on trees around the community, allowing people to pick a tag from that tree and purchased the needed items to donate to the program.
Snyder-Farnsworth grew up Noble County and said she started to get involved with Noble County Miracle Tree about then years ago. Along the way, she got to know Terri Beckley, the program’s founder. Over the last couple of years, she said she started to wonder if the program couldn’t be duplicated in LaGrange County.
“So, at the beginning of last year, I reached out to Terri and we talked, and she gave me all the tools I needed,” said Snyder-Farnsworth. “Terri said let’s get this going over there.”
Snyder-Farnsworth starting taking applications for the LaGrange County program late last summer. The program helped nine families this Christmas, brightening the holidays for 26 local children.
That, she said, was a good start, but Snyder-Farnsworth is already making plans for next Christmas.
The LaGrange County works in coordination with the LaGrange First Methodist Church, which provided space in the church’s basement for a working office and a place to store donated items. Snyder-Farnsworth also worked with area Toys for Tots representatives to find additional toys for LaGrange County children in need.
“Once we go through all our families and make sure we’ve fulfilled their needs, we start to look at wants, and then place tags on trees,” she said.
Several area businesses allowed LaGrange Count Miracle Tree to place trees with tags in their lobbies, including Flagstar Bank and the LaGrange branch of the LaGrange County Public Library. Snyder-Farnsworth said she was amazed at the number of gifts donated to her program by patrons of the LaGrange library.
“We had 160 gift tags pulled from that tree in just a month,” she explained. “I was amazed.”
LaGrange County Miracle Tree handed out its gifts to families on Dec. 15. Snyder-Farnsworth said most of the recipients were so grateful for the support they cried.
“We had single mothers, single fathers, a family who just lost a loved one, some of the stories you hear are heart-wrenching,” she expected.
Snyder-Farnsworth said she’s pleased her organization was able to help nine families this season. Back in September, before she’d started fundraising, she thought she might be able to help two families this holiday season.
She called the support she received from area business and individuals “phenomenal.”
Snyder-Farnsworth said she’s hoping to help 30 families next Christmas.
