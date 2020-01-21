Efforts to find new uses for the former East Noble Middle School and the Albion Opera House were briefly highlighted by Indiana Landmarks’ annual report released this month.
The statewide organization advocates for historic preservation around Indiana and steps in to try to save troubled properties and connect them with buyers interested in restoring and repurposing historic structures for new uses.
In its 2019 annual report magazine sent out this month, Indiana Landmarks included two short photo blurbs about Noble County properties that it had previously promoted and that have received second leases on life.
The first is the former Kendallville High School and, more recently, East Noble Middle School building at Riley and Diamond streets.
After school board officials had denied a proposal from and Indianapolis-based nonprofit to repurpose the school and the building was headed toward demolition, Indiana Landmarks posted in December about the historic school under its “Endangered Properties” listing, asking people to send letters of support to school officials to rethink the demolition.
Just a few months later, though, East Noble agreed to turn over the property to Kendallville for holding, as a new community learning center nonprofit was formed to take over the property.
In the year since, The Community Learning Center Inc. has conducted a major renovation on the building, which culminated with an open house on Jan. 11. Work on the building continues, but tenants are already starting to utilize the space.
Also highlighted was the Albion Opera House on Albion’s courthouse square. Long vacant, Indiana Landmarks had assisted in efforts to find a new owner for the building by posting a listing on its website in 2018.
The building had been listed for sale since 2015, but in January 2019 it was announced that local attorneys Everett and Helen Newman had purchased the building for their law office.
The building, which was constructed in 1884 as “Howard’s Opera House,” hosted events in the late 19th century and was the site of Noble County Common School graduation ceremonies in the early 20th century. The building also served as an armory in World War II, housing equipment and being used for training.
Indiana Landmarks remains active in promoting other historic properties in the area.
The John Howe Mansion on the site of the now-shuttered Howe Military Academy is currently on the 10 Most Endangered List maintained by Indiana Landmarks, while Landmarks is also currently providing stewardship of the Ahavas Shalom Reform Temple in Ligonier to do some roof repairs while seeking a buyer for the historic Jewish temple.
Indiana Landmarks had approximately $85.6 million in assets as of the end of the 2019 fiscal year Aug. 31, bolstered by returns on market investments.
The organization had revenue of about $4.19 million — two thirds of which came from investment income — compared to $4.13 in expenses, 77.5% of which was devoted to programs.
