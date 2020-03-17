KENDALLVILLE — After a 45 minute discussion the Kendallville Library Board decided to close the library to the public at 6 p.m. Thursday as a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis.
The closure also affects the Limberlost Branch Library, in Rome City.
During the meeting several proposals were discussed, with the final decision ultimately coming down to closing the library until after a special board meeting on April 3 at 6 p.m.
The final decision to close came from Don Ramsey when he said, “I think we are making this harder than it needs to be. We are thinking this to death.”
During the April 3 meeting the board will reevaluate conditions and make a decision on whether or not to reopen.
Library Director Katie Mullins, said the American Library Association has recommended all libraries close.
As of Tuesday afternoon the Kendallville Library was only one of three remaining libraries open in the Northeast Indiana region. After saying they were going to open on a limited basis the Noble County Library Board decided to go to a full closure on Tuesday.
During the closure the 31 staff members will continue to get paid for their scheduled shifts.
Mullins said the money to pay the staff is already in the budget.
The book return outside of the building will remain open, but due dates on materials will be extended to April 20. Patrons are asked not to return those items that don’t fit in the dropbox including large items, hotspots and other items.
Members of the staff will be in and out of the building during the closure to keep an eye on the building.
“Rest assured we will take great care of the building and materials, we are really sad about this,” Mullins said.
