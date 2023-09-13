LAGRANGE — Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Lindsay Weaver and staff will be traveling to LaGrange County to meet with the LaGrange County Department of Health on Sept. 20 to strengthen relationships and discuss new legislation.
Health First Indiana was created by Indiana Senate Enrolled Act 4, and is a new initiative by Indiana to encourage a better healthcare environment statewide
The meeting will begin at 2:45 p.m. at the LaGrange County Commissioners’ office. The County Board of Health, County Council, County Commissioners, Parkview LaGrange Hospital, midwives delivering in the county and nurses from the local school corporations have been asked to be in attendance.
The new legislation defines what is considered a “core public health service,” and then elaborates new guidelines based upon the defined services. Notably, this bill will allow local services to receive funding from the state. It also bars the state from setting up branch offices in different localities across the state.
Core public health services may include lead screening, food protection and trauma/injury prevention.
This, essentially, will allow local core public health service providers to seek financial backing from the state, while keeping all management in-house.
The act was conceived back in August 2021. The Governor’s Public Health Commission was established and tasked with examining Indiana’s public health infrastructure and offering recommendations for upgrades and improvements.
The commission released their report in July 2022 and had a focal point on infrastructure, funding, labor force, integration of information and data, emergency preparedness and the health of children and adolescents.
Dr. Weaver stepped into the role of chief medical officer in February 2020, then was appointed commissioner in June of this year.
In addition to serving on the Indiana State Department of Health, she is an assistant professor of clinical emergency medicine at Indiana University, and practices emergency medicine at Methodist Hospital in the state capital.
Weaver has her undergrad from the University of Kentucky, and attended graduate school at the University of Louisville. Following that, she continued her academic studies, fellowship and post-academic career with Indiana University.
The meeting will begin at 2:45 p.m. at the LaGrange County Commissioners office. The County Board of Health, County Council, County Commissioners, Parkview LaGrange Hospital, midwives delivering in the county and nurses from the local school corporations have been asked to be in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.