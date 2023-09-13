LAGRANGE — Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Lindsay Weaver and staff will be traveling to LaGrange County to meet with the LaGrange County Department of Health on Sept. 20 to strengthen relationships and discuss new legislation.

Health First Indiana was created by Indiana Senate Enrolled Act 4, and is a new initiative by Indiana to encourage a better healthcare environment statewide

