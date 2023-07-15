LAGRANGE — Two is better than one.
In her superintendent’s report at Wednesday’s Lakeland School Board of Trustees meeting, Dr. Traci Blaize announced that the corporation is bringing on LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office Detective Stephanie Mickem as a second school resource officer, with an expected start time at the beginning of the school year.
The Lakeland School Board of Trustees met at the Lakeland Corporate Office.
In a preschool update, Blaize said that classes are currently full, but the corporation is still looking for a third teacher to open another class at Lima-Brighton in Howe.
Blaize also provided the projected amount of $39.463.81 allocated to the school for Title IV-A, funds given by the U.S. Department of Education for student support and academic achievement, including college and career readiness, STEM/STEAM programs, AP and dual enrollment courses and technology training and professional development, among other programs.
In the treasurer’s report, Jamesi Lemon said that with the school’s tax settlement from the treasurer’s office, the school has $3.4 million in its operations fund.
In new business, Lemon and Facilities Director Heath Wagner recommended the school board approve a purchase for a Tiny Mobile Robot, a line-marking machine for athletic fields that will paint perfectly straight while using a half to a third of the paint (50% in paint costs over time) that the school currently uses. The robot, Lemon said, would eliminate the need of replacing stencils every few years and free up 20 hours per week for the school’s groundskeeper, who could invest the time into other duties.
The cost of it would be $2,200 annually, with satellite fees and software upgrades included while replacement parts would be affordable for continued upkeep and maintenance of the robot.
The motion carried 5-1, with board member Sue Keenan voting against it.
Transportation Director Joleen Rose recommended the approval of a motion of a trade-in of one of the schools’ 81-passenger pusher buses with Kerlin Bus Sales & Leasing, saying that while the bus is three years old, it’s not practical for the school district.
“Those buses are transit buses,” Rose said. “They’re made for Fort Wayne. They’re made for Chicago. They’re not made for LaGrange, Indiana, on our red brick roads that we have around here.”
Rose said that Kerlin was offering the school $90,000 for the bus, which would be used for two new 81-passenger conventional busses with $25,000 to $30,000 left to spare. The motion was approved 6-0.
Director of Human Resources Melanie Summers asked for the approval of a new applicant tracking software by Frontline, used by about 82% of school corporations in Indiana, allowing job applicants to apply in one or two minutes. Summers said that the system the school currently uses requires the applicant to start from the beginning and complete an entire application, adding that the new system would make it much easier and quicker for potential employees to apply and allowing the ability to schedule interviews directly through the software.
The cost for the new system, Summers said would be slightly cheaper than the current system, with the initial term total of $5,200 and a recurring total of $8,827.20.
The motion to move to the new system was approved 6-0.
Other motions approved were an updated Board Policy and the 2023-24 COVID Guidelines for the upcoming school year.
Board members approved the hirings of Theresa Schiffli, Emily Jordan, Jill Grady, Charmayne Ness, Brooke Dalton and Michelle Christman as Summer Enrichment Program staff, Stephanie Bonifay as a fifth grade teacher at the intermediate school, Dawn Christner as the payroll clerk and administrative assistant, Christy Davis as head custodian at the intermediate school, Christina Deel as a Title I teacher at the primary school, Corey Dunker as an MIS technician, Chelsey Fugate as a Title I paraprofessional at the primary school, Alexis Grossman as the Director of Student and Staff Success, Gabrielle Larimer as a third grade teacher at the intermediate school, Billie Loraine as Title I teacher at the intermediate school, Doyle Yoder as CDL trainer and James Benson as sixth grade teacher at the intermediate school.
For athletic hirings, the board approved the hiring of Benson as the high school varsity girls basketball coach, the promotion of Dagoberto Munoz from volunteer to high school varsity boys soccer coach and the approval of Eric Garcia as volunteer for the Jr. High boys soccer team.
The board approved the transfer of Andrew Barrand from assistant principal at the Jr./Sr. High to the same position at the intermediate school and the transfer of Joanne Gillespie from a school counselor to assistant principal at the Jr./Sr. High.
Resignations were accepted from Virgina Elick as payroll clerk and administrative assistant, Robb Freeze as the assistant principal at the intermediate school, Jill Grady as fifth grade teacher at the intermediate school, Aubree Hall as sixth grade volleyball coach at the Jr./Sr. High, Lori Herrin as secretary at the intermediate school, Tosha Howe as preschool paraprofessional at Wolcott Mills, Erin Myers as media center paraprofessional at the Jr./Sr. High and Hannah Troyer as paraprofessional at the intermediate school.
The retirement of Donald Brown from maintenance at Lakeland Schools was accepted by the board, who had served in his role for the past 27 years.
In other matters, the board approved the job descriptions of the High Ability Teacher position, the new positions of Seasonal Athletic Event Supervisor, the addition of up to 16 hours to the guidance secretary role to handle student transcript requests, and the approval of Classroom Management Course stipend for Charmayne Ness, James Purkey, Gabrielle Larimer and Michelle Hollowell.
Following the consent agenda, building trades teacher Michaell Troyer presented to the board the housing project his students had worked on for the 2022-23 school year, built in Howe for high school science teacher Mark Metz and his wife Janette.
After no public comments were made, Keenan congratulated Sam Lovelace on his promotion from Network Administrator to Technology Director, a move that was approved at the school board meeting last month.
The next Board of School Trustees’ meeting open to the public will be held Wednesday, Aug. 9 at the Lakeland Corporate Office. Executive meetings of the board will be July 26 at the Lakeland Corporate Office and July 31 at the Dallas Lake Lodge in Wolcottville.
