LAGRANGE — When Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced Thursday the state was distributing an additional $10.09 million in federal grant funding through the COVID-19 Response Program, it was good news for northeast Indiana business.
The state announced it will be sending $250,000 of that money to LaGrange County to be distributed to businesses by the LaGrange County Economic Development Corporation. The EDC said that several of the area’s small businesses are still struggling with the financial storm created by the coronavirus pandemic.
“What we’re planning to do is a release program for small businesses here,” said Sherri Johnston, LaGrange County EDC vice president.
Lt. Governor Crouch said the money would be made available to more than 40 communities across the state. Crouch called Indiana’s small businesses the backbone of the state’s economy, adding that those businesses should be helped because of the considerable sacrifices they made during 2020.
“This funding will help Hoosier small businesses continue to recover and will help make investments necessary to create safer spaces for their customers and staff,” she added.
The state program was created in partnership with Indiana’s OCRA office.
“Many of the business owners face already-slim margins, which make these grants even more essential for their survival,” said Matt Crouch, interim executive director of OCRA. “OCRA is pleased to be able to continue our support for small businesses which is integral to the recovery of Indiana’s rural economy.”
Johnston said the EDC plans to make grants of up to $10,000 available to as many as 25 businesses in the county. In order to qualify for those funds, those businesses will have at have least 51% of their workforce employed in jobs that are classified as low to moderate-income, and employ 100 or fewer employees.
Johnston said she doesn’t think the EDC will have any trouble finding businesses here that meet those qualifications.
“When we first applied for this money, we had calls from business owners expressing interest, so I already have people on a list to speak to,” she explained. “I think some of the worst-hit businesses in the county are the retailers and restaurants. Those are the businesses that would most likely fall within these categories.”
Johnston said businesses that receive these federal monies will not be required to pay that money back.
“These are grants, not loans,” she said.
Johnston said the EDC previously created a revolving loan committee for a similar project and thought the EDC could reactive that committee to review applications.
“We don’t have the applications ready yet. We didn’t want to get the cart out in front of the horse,” she said.
Johnston expects the EDC staff be working closely with representatives of OCRA to get the applications and marketing materials ready quickly.
“We should have much more information next week,” she said.
Johnston said the EDC is happy to be able to be part of a program created help small businesses get back on their feet following economic hardships created by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act was passed by Congress and signed into law on March 27. Through the Coronavirus Relief Fund, the CARES Act provides for payments to State, Local, and Tribal governments navigating the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. This money announced Thursday by the Lt. Governor is being distributed across the state in the second phase of Indiana’s COVID-19 Response plan.
