AVILLA — A pair of factors will lead to slightly lower electric rates for customers of Avilla’s municipal utility come Sept. 1.
The Avilla Town Council heard Wednesday from its financial consultant, Baker-Tilley, that rates will drop 1.98%. For a homeowner utilizing 700 kilowatts per month, that will mean a savings of approximately $1.50 on each bill.
The rate decrease is due to two factors, according to Avilla Town Council President Paul Shepherd:
• Two years ago, when electricity provider Indiana Michigan Power did its annual predicted cost vs. actual cost adjustment, the town had approximately $85,000 in credit. Instead of having I&M cut a check for the balance, the council had the provider keep the money in escrow. That credit will help lower the cost to consumers.
• Avilla’s electric consumers actually used more electricity last year than I&M had predicted. That additional revenue to I&M also led to the cut in rates.
The council also Wednesday announced it will be investigating the benefits of locking in lower rates with its new provider for electricity, Wolverine Power Cooperative, for 10 years instead of the five-year period stated in its current contract.
Wolverine is asking communities to consider going to the 10-year period, with the bulk of its rate locked in.
Town Manager Bill Ley was tasked with looking into the benefits of such an extension.
The town will begin receiving its power from Wolverine on Jan. 1.
In recent years, Avilla went through the process of exiting its power agreement with Indiana Michigan Power due to unhappiness over the inconsistency of rates and annual “true-up” charges that had cost the town thousands.
Avilla was forced to pass several electric rate increases in recent years due to those charges, which would come once a year as I&M would calculate the actual cost of the power the town was buying against its predicted model.
That led the town to a new power-buying contract with Wolverine, which will hopefully bring more consistency to residents.
Also Wednesday, the council changed its parking ordinance, the thrust of which was to eliminate all parking on the west side of Main Street. Council members said the move was a safety precaution, particularly during school drop-off and pick-up times.
“You’re losing a couple of parking spaces, but it’s a good thing,” Councilman Phil Puckett Jr. said.
One parking spot on the east side of Main Street, in the 100 South block, also will be eliminated by the ordinance changes.
The council also agreed Wednesday to purchase a building at 129 S. Main St. for $20,000. The structure, which the council said is in bad shape, will likely be torn down, according to Shepherd.
The council also gave its blessing to deed over property to allow the Noble County Public Library’s Avilla branch to extend its parking lot. The Avilla Park Board and library are working to create a dog park at that location, and additional parking needs are anticipated.
Avilla Fire Chief Jonathan Harris told the council his department was expecting some higher-than-normal expenses in 2020.
Harris said his department has 25 helmets which will need to be replaced next year, and up to 15 airpacks and six sets of complete turnout gear.
The airpacks alone could cost as much as $8,500 each, Harris said, with total expenditures topping out at most $162,000.
“2020 is going to be a very expensive year for the fire department,” Harris said.
Yearly expenditures rarely exceed $100,000, Harris said.
Harris reported his department made 15 runs in June, with five taking place within the town limits and the other 10 being in Allen Township. Nine of those 15 calls were for medical assists.
Avilla Town Marshal Glen Wills reported his department received 280 calls for service in June. Included in that total were four reports of reckless driving, two residential entry reports, one fight in progress and two burglary reports.
Avilla police officers also made 1,712 business checks in the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.