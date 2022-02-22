HOWE — A truck driver standing off the side of Indiana Toll Road making a phone call to report his disabled semi late Saturday night was killed after he was struck by another semi-tractor trailer that clipped his disabled truck’s trailer and then lost control.
The Indiana State Police said the accident happened at the 114-mile marker, not far from the Shipshewana Toll Road exit. The accident claimed the life of Shamshitdin Nuridinov, 45, of Morrisville, Pennsylvania.
According to a press release issued by the state police, troopers from the Toll Road Post were dispatched to the area of the westbound 114-mile marker to investigate a reported semi crash. Upon their arrival, the troopers located two semi-tractor/trailers, one that was parked on the right shoulder with cautionary triangles displayed, and one crashed down in the north ditch.
Troopers then found Nuridinov, severely injured and unresponsive lying in the ditch along the north side of the road. They immediately began performing CPR on Nuridinov and continued until LaGrange County EMS paramedics arrived. Nuridinov could not be saved. The LaGrange County Coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.
According to a preliminary investigation by Trooper George Youpel,
Nuridinov was driving a 2019 Volvo semi-tractor/trailer that apparently ran out of fuel and was disabled on the right shoulder of the westbound lanes. Nuridinov climbed out of his truck, set up his warning triangles, and was standing in front of his truck, well off the road in the side ditch, talking on his phone with his trucking company dispatcher.
Joseph Jett, 35, of Ambridge, Pennsylvania, was operating a white 2022 Freightliner semi-tractor/trailer in the right westbound lane approaching Nuridinov’s disabled vehicle.
According to the police, Jett’s semi-tractor crossed over the white fog line, and first struck the left rear corner of the Nuridinov’s semi-trailer. He then sideswiped the cab of the disabled semi before veering off the road in front of the disabled truck, crashed through a guardrail along the north shoulder. Jett’s truck ran over Nuridinov before it came to rest in the side ditch.
Police reported Jett was wearing his seatbelt during the crash and his vehicle’s airbags deployed. He was not injured in the crash. However, due to the severity of the crash, he was transported to Parkview LaGrange Hospital for a medical evaluation. The police report added that neither drugs nor alcohol was suspected as a contributing factor in the accident. Jett voluntarily submitted to chemical testing as part of the investigatory process.
Both semis and their trailers sustained significant damage. Both were towed from the scene by Grate’s Towing Service to Grate’s impound yard, where they will be held pending an inspection by the ISP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. Traffic was restricted to the left lane only for approximately four hours in order to clean up the crash debris.
Family notifications were made earlier this morning with the assistance of Pennsylvania officials.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by Parkview LaGrange EMS, LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, the Shipshewana Police Department, Shipshewana Fire Department, the LaGrange County Coroner, and Grate’s Towing Service.
This remains an active and ongoing investigation. At this time, there is no further information to release.
Once the overall crash investigation has been completed, the investigative findings will be turned over to the LaGrange County Prosecutor for review and determination whether charges will be filed.
