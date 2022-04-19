Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Boyd W. Combs, 67, of the 1300 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:19 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Combs was released on his own recognizance.
Marcie L. Ducheteau, 39, of the 100 block of East Pittsburgh Street, Syracuse, was arrested at 9:20 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Ducheteau was released on her own recognizance.
Jorge A. Gallardo, 21, of the 1300 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 8:41 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor and a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. Gallardo was held on $2,500 bond.
Jesus Landeros III, 40, of the 4000 block of North Sparta Lake Road, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:23 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on two warrants for which no charging information was provided. Landeros was held without bond.
Gabriella R. Marzion, 40, of the 100 block of James Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 9:07 p.m. by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Marzion was held on $2,500 bond.
Alexander M. Pratt, 30, of the 300 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:19 a.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Pratt was held without bond.
Fidela Acuahuitl, 41, of the 1200 block of Wooster Road, Winona Lake, was arrested at 5:11 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Acuahuitl was held without bond.
Jose C. Contreras, 35, of the 5200 block of North Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:01 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia. Contreras was released on his own recognizance.
Tia L. Evans, 21, of the 2000 block of Blades Avenue, Flint, Michigan, was arrested at 12:57 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Evans was held without bond.
Stephani J. Hartley, 23, of the 3000 block of South Golden Lake Road, Pleasant Lake, was arrested at 9:29 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Hartley was held on $2,500 bond.
Taya A. Jackson, 31, of the 3400 block of North C.R. 800E, Howe, was arrested at 5;17 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Jonathan J. Jacobs, 42, of the 3500 block of North C.R. 200E, LaGrange, was arrested at 12:31 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police. no charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Kinsey F. Lowe, 31, of the 2400 block of Old S.R. 3, LaOtto, was arrested at 12:31 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery with a prior, unrelated conviction, a Level 6 felony. Lowe was held on $2,500 bond.
Joseph A. Loy, 33, of the 11600 block of East C.R. 400S, LaOtto, was arrested at 12:20 a.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Loy was released on his own recognizance.
Alfonso Macias Jr., 24, of the 100 block of Townline Road, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:53 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Macias was held on $2,500 bond.
Brad A. McClish, 36, of the 2200 block of Main Street, Huntertown, was arrested at 1:40 p.m. Friday by Avilla police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. McClish was held on $2,500 bond.
Christina F. Renshaw, 39, of the 200 block of West C.R. 1050N, Rome City, was arrested at 11:21 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of a schedule I-V controlled substance. Renshaw was held on $2,500 bond.
Kendall D. Robertson, 22, of the 700 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:14 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Robertson was held on $2,500 bond.
Justin M. Snawder, 27, of the 1700 block of Saint Joe Center, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:23 a.m. Friday by the Indiana State Police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; false identity statement, a Class B misdemeanor; operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor. Snawder was held without bond.
Kenneth D. Strock, 48, of the 100 block of Holiday Lane, Cromwell, was arrested at 10:46 a.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Strock was released on his own recognizance.
Michael W. Thomas, 27, of the 4100 block of West Country Drive, Leesburg, was arrested at 12:43 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor. Thomas was held without bond.
James D. Amburgey, 53, of the 2800 block of Cambridge Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:24 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Amburgey was held on $2,500 bond.
Curtis E. Coker III, 30, of the 200 block of Water Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 8:52 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. Coker was held on $3,500 bond.
Trent A. Lewis, 55, of the 500 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was booked at 9:57 p.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Carlos Rodriguez Barahona, 19, of the 100 block of West Hively Avenue, Elkhart, was arrested at 12:51 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Barahona was held without bond.
Jesus I. Rosales, 20, of the 500 block of East Sherwood Terrace, Fort Wayne, was arrested at midnight Saturday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and minor consuming an alcoholic beverage, a Class C misdemeanor. Rosales was released on his own recognizance.
Kenny N. Gutierrez, 42, of the 500 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:44 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 5 felony; and being a habitual traffic law violator-lifetime, a Level 5 felony. Gutierrez was held without bond.
Sarah L. Thomason, 25, of the 500 blck of Maple Ridge, LaGrange, was arrested at 12:18 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Thomason was released on her own recognizance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.