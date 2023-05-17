Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Christopher R. Daugherty, 30, of the 00 block of Sunset Drive, Bluffton, was booked at 12:44 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Richard B. Neal, 43, of the 2100 block of Janes Street, Saginaw, Michigan, was arrested at 4:01 p.m. Monday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Lance S. Norton, 48, of Wolcottville, was arrested at 10:38 p.m. Monday by Wolcottville police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor and two warrants charging Class B misdemeanors. No further charging information provided. Norton was held on $1,500 bond.
Kenneth D. Strock, 49, of the 9200 block of West Knapp Lake Road, Kimmell, was arrested at 2:44 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Strock was held on $1,500 bond.
