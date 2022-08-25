ALBION — An Albion man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for his role in an armed robbery which occurred in 2019 at a town gas station.
On July 27, a 12-member jury deliberated 56 minutes before finding Devon Tucker, 27, guilty of armed robbery, a Level 3 felony, in a 2019 incident in which money and cigarettes were taken from a convenience store in Albion.
Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer sentenced Tucker to 10 years in prison with an additional two years to be served on probation. Tucker was fined $1 and ordered to pay court costs of $185.
Tucker was given credit for 166 days served in jail as he awaited trial.
“I think it was the right verdict, and I think it was a good sentence,” Noble County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jamie Groves said Wednesday. “I was really happy with the outcome of this case.”
The second man involved in the armed robbery, William Moore, was convicted and sentenced in December 2020 on a Level 3 felony charge of armed robbery. He received a sentence of eight years, with five executed and three years ordered on probation.
According to the Albion Town Marshal’s Office, two white males with bandanas covering their faces entered the Marathon gas station in the 200 block of South Orange Street at approximately 2:10 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2019.
Authorities alleged Tucker brandished the weapon, a BB-gun pistol, at the gas station attendant. A video clip played in closing arguments of the three-day trial showed the two men entering the gas station with their faces covered.
A bandana and the glove were later recovered behind the building where the two men exited. The bandana and glove contained DNA evidence, linking both to Tucker, according to an expert who testified on behalf of the state.
On March 15, 2021, Senior Judge G. David Laur rejected a plea deal which involved Tucker pleading guilty to theft, a Level 6 felony. It was a notable drop in severity from the Level 3 armed robbery charge he was initially facing.
Tucker struck the plea with prosecutors in exchange for a stipulation that he would cooperate in an investigation and prosecution of the other man who allegedly held up the station with him, Moore.
After that deal was quashed by Laur, the allegations moved to a trial.
In that trial, a witness had testified that Tucker had borrowed the BB gun from him the night of the robbery, then returned it the following day. The witness said Tucker told him not to tell anyone that he had borrowed the gun.
As he had done during closing arguments in Tucker’s trial, Groves again praised the work of Albion Police Department Detective David Thieme.
“I thought he had turned over all the stones he had to,” Groves said Wednesday. “The community should be proud.”
The defense had requested a 4-year sentence, with two years suspended. Groves had argued for a 14-year sentence, with 12 spent in prison.
