ALBION — Kari Parker knows better than most how difficult it can be to keep the attention of a special-needs student.
So when she learned during the 2020-21 school year that Central Noble would be going to strictly virtual learning for a couple of weeks, she knew she would have to think out of the box.
And that’s just what the KPC Media Group 2021 Innovation in Education Award nominee did.
“I saw how hard she worked every day during the times that Central Noble was on virtual learning,” said Patricia Franke, who nominated Parker. “She teaches special education in grades 3-5 and tries desperately at all times to help her students learn to read and helps them use reading skills.”
That desperate need to help her students led her to some creativity as a substitute teacher shortage and the coronavirus pandemic led to the closure of school for two weeks around Christmas time.
Keeping the attention of special-needs students can be difficult when they are right in front of you.
“It’s a huge challenge for the parents and the teachers who have them,” Parker said.
But to do it through recorded lessons played while they were at home?
“I knew I would have to make it entertaining,” Parker said.
“She dressed up in funny, pretty and ridiculous outfits EVERY DAY to get their attention as she taught them so that she could really connect and keep lessons from being boring,” Franke said.
Parker went so far as to create characters to go along with the fancy outfits she wore.
Those funny costumes did grab the attention of her students.
“I had a really good turnout,” she said.
Once school was back to in-person learning, one of her students told her how he learned a language skill from a funny lady wearing purple, not realizing it was Parker herself in that purple outfit.
Filming herself was not easy, and downloading the videos so her students could watch them on their schedules (some don’t have access to the internet until their parents are home from work, she said) took a long time.
“As an older teacher, technology is not my thing,” Parker said. “I have a pretty supportive staff.”
But being creative and dressing up to help her students? That’s definitely Parker’s thing.
“I enjoyed it myself,” she said. “I enjoyed teaching the lessons because it was a fun thing for me.”
While she had her successes thanks to her innovation, it was a struggle trying to reach and teach special needs students in a virtual setting.
“It was really hard,” she said. “I never realized how many kids struggle away from school.”
Many of her students simply don’t want to be home, for whatever reason.
“It’s just critical these kids are in school,” Parker said.
Parker and her husband have a son who was a straight-A student. Then came their daughter, who struggled.
“Our daughter is on the autism spectrum and she has an anxiety disorder,” Parker said. “Having our daughter has changed my perspective on everything.”
Her daughter led her to switch from a general education teacher, which she did in the Westview school system for 20 years, to getting her degree in special-needs education. She moved to Central Noble four years ago.
“I finished my college as I taught” general education, she said.
Along the way, she has learned that playing the strict disciplinarian doesn’t work with special-needs students.
“They rebel against that kind of tactic,” Parker said. “If you form a good relationship with students, they will work really hard for you.”
Parker said she didn’t expect to be nominated for an innovation award.
“I was a little shocked,” she said. “I would do anything for my kids. I really would.”
