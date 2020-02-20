Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Taylor M. Thompson, 22, of the 800 block of East Keyser Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:12 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Thompson was held on $2,500 bond.
Keith W. Landers, 31, of the 400 block of William Street, Huntington, was arrested at 5:53 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violations. Landers was held without bond.
Adam D. Minch, 44, of the 12900 block of 5A Road, Plymouth, was arrested at 1:57 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court,. Minch was held without bond.
Donald J. Vandeford, 39, of the 100 block of Joyce Court, Elkhart, was arrested at 2:04 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Vandeford was held on $3,500 bond.
Skyler A. Woods, 25 of the 1400 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:36 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Woods was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.