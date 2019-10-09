LAGRANGE — A planned ten home development that could be built near the LaGrange golf course cleared one of its first hurdled Monday night when the LaGrange Town Board agreed to allow the developers to hook those homes up to the town’s water and wastewater treatment systems.
Timeless Ventures LLC, an organization created by LaGrange residents Tom and Robbie Miller along with their son, Cole, presented a preliminary plan to the town board for approval. The Millers now much take their plan before the LaGrange County BZA for its approval.
The Millers plan to build a 10-unit development on a four-acre plot of land near the golf course. The two-bed condominium homes will look like any other home and be placed on top of a basement, Robbie Miller said at Monday night meeting. While the homes will belong to the residents, the grounds and lawns will belong to the homeowners assocation and the association will be responsible for lawn care and snow removal.
“We think there are a lot of people, both young and old, who want to own their home but not have to worry about all the yard work,” Robbie Miller said.
The homes will range in size from 1,250 square feet to 1,300 feet. Miller told the town board members the price tag for the new homes is expected to be about $185,000.
Other homes in the area are served by the LaGrange water plant and wastewater treatment plant. Now the town board has given the Millers permission to hook those planned homes to the town’s services, they will move forward and appear before the LaGrange County BZA later this month for final approval.
Miller said she hopes construction crews can start working on the homes this fall.
The new addition, although small, is a welcome development for LaGrange, which, like most communities in northeast Indiana, is desperate for more housing.
LaGrange County had just recently hosted a regional housing summit on Friday to discuss strategies for increasing the availability of housing, especially affordable housing, in the region.
