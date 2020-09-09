ALBION — Less than three months after hiring a new county plan director, Noble County is already searching for a new one.
After starting on June 29, Noble County Plan Director Jennifer Barclay is leaving, Noble County Council member George Bennett reported on Tuesday.
Barclay is leaving to pursue “an unexpected and better opportunity,” Bennett said.
The county plan commission is already in the process of taking applications and searching for its next department head.
“We’ve got a couple applicants,” Bennett said of progress to seek the next director.
Former director Kenneth Hughes resigned in May to take a zoning and planning position in his hometown in coastal Georgia.
After his departure, the county hired Barclay from a position in the Dayton, Ohio, suburbs. Barclay, who interviewed well and who Bennett said on Tuesday he’s been “very pleased with,” was hired in May with a start date of June 29.
Now, just a little over two months after starting, Barclay is on the way out.
