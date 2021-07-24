INDIANAPOLIS — After school years disrupted by COVID-19, most educators expected standardized test scores to suffer.
That panned out, both statewide and locally as most school districts saw passing rates for Indiana’s ILEARN test drop in 2021, with some districts losing 10 percentage points or more compared to their 2019 figures.
To start with, ILEARN has never had good passing rates — the wide majority of students in Indiana don’t pass both math and English portions of the standardized test, which is given to students in grade 3-8 as well as high school sophomores.
Statewide, the 2021 passing rate for both portions of the test dropped to 28.6%, a sharp decrease from 37.1% passing rate in the 2019 testing season.
In Noble and LaGrange counties, results were a little more mixed that that, with some school districts dropping a few percentage points, a few dropping major percentage points and one district that actually saw a small improvement compared to two years ago.
Westview remains the counties’ highest-scoring district with 44.7% of students passing both sections of the test. That’s a drop from 49.6% last year, but still puts the districts significantly ahead of other local schools in 2021.
Central Noble ranked in second this year at 28.7% pass rate, making it the only district to improve from 2019, when passing rates were 27.2%. Central Noble, which ranked sixth of the area’s seven school districts last time has now jumped up to second place.
Following Westview and Central Noble are Prairie Heights at 26.8%, Smith-Green at 26%, East Noble at 20.2% and West Noble and Lakeland but sub-20% at 19.2% and 17.4%, respectively.
West Noble saw its passing rate plummet almost 10 full percentage points, falling 9.9 points from 29.1% pass rate in 2019. Lakeland did pass a double-digit plunge, falling from 30.4% to 17.4% this year.
Local administrators rarely put any stock into ILEARN scores — the test has been widely maligned as not being a useful measure of student abilities and achievement, as evidenced by the yearly dismal passing rates — although this year districts are at least recognizing that the falling pass rates do perhaps show that students really have been impacted by the disruption caused by the pandemic.
“Scores are not good,” Central Noble Superintendent Troy Gaff said, despite his district being the only local one to not experience a drop. “We knew they would be low because of the learning loss of COVID, but also because of the inconsistency of instruction we were forced to do because of the pandemic last year.
“It was difficult to recover from the spring the year before after we had to go 100% virtual,” Gaff said. “We did add some remediation positions for next school year because we knew we were going to have to address them before our test scores came in. We also made changes to our English and math curriculums to help address the issues from those tests.”
Teresa Gremaux, East Noble’s new superintendent who wasn’t here during the 2020-21 school year, notes that score drops statewide are likely pandemic-caused, and that East Noble is continuing to try to identify and target students who may be falling behind due to the changes in instruction over the past school year and before.
“We remain confident that our staff will target all learning loss throughout the school year and make the necessary modifications to get students back on track,” she said.
East Noble, like most districts, utilizes other assessments throughout the year to figure out what students know or don’t know and then works in real-time to target students that may be struggling or areas that need more attention.
“ILEARN assessment is not the complete picture of our students’ knowledge; therefore, this year it will be used as baseline data,” Gremaux said. “We have many data points that are utilized to gain a full understanding of our students’ needs, ILEARN is just one of many.”
West Noble Superintendent Galen Mast said his staff will be relying on other assessments to monitor student knowledge, and that ILEARN allows districts to gauge their performance against neighbors and year-to-year performance.
“Ever since the state moved from ISTEP+ to ILEARN, the scoring system has been difficult for many to understand. We utilize the scores as a way to compare our scores to districts around us,” Mast said. “We do not utilize these scores much beyond that. We use grades, common assessment data, and NWEA data when determining a picture of where our students are at in their learning of academic standards and performance academically.”
New Lakeland Superintendent Greg Baker, who was most recently the principal at West Noble High School, said virtual instruction isn’t the best way for students to learn and the ILEARN test shows it.
“In general, the shutdown with the pandemic and pushing kids into virtual learning had a lot to do with the decline we saw. Virtual learning doesn’t take the place of a student sitting in the classroom with a teacher. That’s the best way to learn for a majority of kids,” Baker said.
Like other administrators, Baker doesn’t believe one test tells the whole story. He did say ILEARN is useful because it provides school districts with a data point, but those data points are just one snapshot in time.
“It’s not a true gauge of everything that’s involved,” Baker said.
