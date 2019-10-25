KENDALLVILLE — The 22nd annual Parkview LaGrange and Noble Foundations’ Festival of Trees will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Kendallville Event Center, bringing joy and generosity to help kick off the holiday season. This annual event supports Parkview Hospice Care, touching lives of patients and families in Noble, LaGrange, DeKalb and Steuben counties.
Through the generosity of donors to the Parkview Foundations, Parkview Hospice provides care to all patients, regardless of insurance coverage or ability to pay. Each year, Parkview Hospice provides compassionate care to hundreds of local residents by alleviating their pain, reducing their discomfort and other symptoms, and enhancing the quality of life by allowing them to spend their final days or months with family and loved ones as fully as possible.
The Festival of Trees is a joyful event with a meaningful cause. An assortment of beautifully decorated trees and wreaths will be on display for guests to view. Attendees will also have the chance to browse the silent auction items comprising of household, personal and gift items during the Nov. 23 event.
A sneak-peek of the Festival of Trees will take place in early November at Parkview LaGrange Hospital with a silent auction of holiday baskets created and donated by various hospital departments.
On Saturday, Nov. 23, the day of the 22nd annual Festival of Trees, bring your family and friends a winter wonderland of fun! The full schedule of events is below.
Morning Events
10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Festival of Trees Open House, Kendallville Event Center
10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.: TC Dance Holiday Performance, Cole Auditorium, East Noble High School
Gala Dinner
6 p.m.: Appetizers, Silent Auction, Christmas music by the Parkview Singers.
7 p.m.: Invocation, dinner with master of ceremonies Curtis Smith, program commemorating 22 years of hospice support, and live auction
8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Live entertainment by Frankie and the Bananas, and announcement of the Best Tree Awards.
The Holiday Silent Auction will be open during the open house and the gala dinner, but closes at 10 p.m. The live auction will be held during the dinner.
For more information, visit Parkview.com/FestivalofTrees, or contact Cathy Linsenmayer, Parkview Noble Foundation director, at Cathy.Linsenmayer@parkview.com and 347-8809, or Rose Fritzinger, Parkview LaGrange Foundation director, at Rose.Fritzinger@parkview.com and 463-9004.
