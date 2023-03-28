KENDALLVILLE — Sometimes what didn't happen at a local meeting is more noteworthy than what did.
That was the case on Tuesday morning as the Kendallville Board of Works and Public Safety didn't award bids for its $2 million PreservINg Main Street downtown facade project.
City officials had hoped to make a final decision at Tuesday's meeting, but a delay in hearing back from the project architect has stalled the next step until Friday.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said she doesn't want to wait until the board's next regularly scheduled meeting on April 11, so the city is hosting a special meeting at 8:30 a.m. Friday to award the bids.
Kendallville opened its second round of bids for the state's $2 million pilot program on Thursday, receiving prices from three contractors who bid four of the five packages available, comprising seven downtown buildings.
It was the city's second attempt at the project after a first round of bidding in January turned up only two contractors and prices that the city felt were way too high.
Although more contractors expressed an interest in the city's second attempt bidding the project, that interest didn't translate to much more participation. Kendallville did get two new contractors and one of the two from the first round and did get some sharper bids on two of the packages, but overall is still faced with very high prices on some buildings.
Also, for the second time, no one bid on a facade overhaul for Kendallville Auto Value at 101 S. Main St., which was anticipated to be the most involved and expensive project, but also views as the one that could have the biggest transformative effect on downtown when completed.
In total, the price for the seven buildings that did get bids was just over $1.5 million.
That's within the city's budget for the project, however, there are individual makeovers within that total that still might not be feasible. Chief among those is the price to rehab 105-109 N. Main St., the Love Me Two Times on Main antique store, at a cost of $526,000.
Building owners are only required to put in a 15% match in order to access 85% in grant dollars, but 15% of $526,000 is still $78,900.
Other big-dollar projects included a $320,000 for upgrades to the Strand Theatre and $236,850 for the former bank and Relaxation Station at 101 N. Main St.
Handshoe said the city did hold a virtual meeting Friday in order to discuss the bids and options and which contractors it might award and which it might reject. After that, however, the mayor said she hasn't heard a final recommendation back from architecture firm MartinRiley, so no awards were therefore on the schedule for Tuesday morning.
The city doesn't want to drag its feet on the project any longer than it has to with the spring and summer construction window just about ready to open.
Board members will award contracts on Friday morning, clearing the way for construction to start as soon as materials arrive and workers get on site.
