LAGRANGE — Visitors can expect to see a couple of new changes this year when they visit the 68th annual 2021 LaGrange County 4-H Fair.
Fair organizers are putting the finishing touches on this year’s fair. After being limited last year due to public health concerns amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the fair is back to normal.
“We’re going to have the fair everyone wanted last year,” said Steve Engleking, the LaGrange County Extension Office director.
This year, the fair opens on Saturday, July 10, and runs through Saturday, July 17.
The biggest change visitors will see is they’ll now be asked to pay a $3 per person admission fee to enter the fairgrounds rather than a flat fee to park.
In years past, fairgoers were stopped at the gate at the fairground’s entrance and charged a $10 fee per vehicle per day to park. This year, that’s gone. The front gate will remain unmanned. Fairgoers will instead be directed to a new main entrance to the fair located at the south end of the property near the food court. They’ll be asked to pay a $3 per person admission fee. Fair organizers say this new procedure gives fair board a better understanding of just how many people attend the fair.
The fair itself is largely unchanged from year’s past. 4-H members will once again spend the better part of fair week at the fairgrounds, and so will their animals. The campgroup is open again too.
The annual 4-H Fair auction, which typically wraps up fair week, has been changed as well. Instead of auctioning off 4-H club members’ project animals to buyers, this year’s auction is now simply a support auction. Bidders are bidding to support club members, not purchase livestock. This style of auction was first unveiled last year during the pandemic.
The fair is shaping up to be a busy week.
The fair opens its gates to the public Saturday, July 10, at noon. Saturday’s highlights include a Matthew West concert. West is a contemporary Christian artist. Tickets are still for sale online at the fair’s website. A fireworks display follows the concert.
Sunday kicks off with the annual dog show. That event starts at 9 a.m in the pavilion. A garden tractor pull is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday on the track in front of the grandstands. The annual 4-H Parade will start to wind its way through LaGrange the streets of LaGrange at 3 p.m. and end of at the fairgrounds.
Things get serious Monday when the
day begins with the 4-H dairy beef show at the pavilion. That’s immediately followed by the 4-H started calf show. The Boer goat show starts at 4 p.m. in the pavilion. Trotters take to the track at the grandstands at 7 p.m. for a night of harness racing.
Tuesday starts off with a 4-H horse and pony show at the horse arena beginning at 9 a.m. The 4-H poultry show takes to the pavilion starting at 9 a.m. At 5 p.m., the annual 4-H swine show will fill the pavilion once again. Meanwhile, the track in front of the grandstand will be used to host supercross motorcycle racing. That starts at 7 p.m.
Wednesday begins with the 4-H dairy show at the pavilion as well as 4-H horse and pony English classes at the horse arena. Both those events start at 9 a.m. A 4-H cat show starts at 2 p.m. at the pavilion, and a draft horse halter show starts at 4 p.m. east of the draft horse barn. The 4-H beef show beings at 5 p.m. in the pavilion, as well as a classic car Cruise-In slated to start at 5 p.m. in the north parking lot. The 4-H draft horse cart classes starts at 7 p.m. at the horse arena.
Thursday opens at 9 a.m. with the 4-H dairy goat show at the pavilion. At 3 p.m., the rabbit show takes over the pavilion. At 6 p.m., the big trucks and tractors take to the track for a truck and tractor pull. Tickets for that event are $5.
Friday opens with the Small Animal All Around Showmanship competition, starting at 10 a.m. in the pavilion. The Large Animal All Around Showmanship competition is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m., also in the pavilion.
At 7 p.m. Friday night, the Three Bar J Ranch rodeo starts at the grandstand. Tickets are $10 each.
The fair’s final event, the auction, starts at 10 a.m. Saturday with a parade of champions. At 11 a.m. bidders will start registering for the auction. The auction now starts at noon.
