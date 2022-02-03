KENDALLVILLE — The Nonprofit Leadership Virtual Workshop Series returns in 2022 with four presentations focused on building stronger, more sustainable organizations.
Hosted by the Community Foundation of Noble County, Crossroads United Way, and the Dekko Foundation, the series features experts in their fields who will share tips and strategies with nonprofit leaders and board members.
The Nonprofit Leadership Virtual Workshop Series kicks off Thursday, Feb. 10, with a presentation on program development by Kent Castleman, chief philanthropy officer at the Embassy Theatre in Fort Wayne.
Future topics and presenters are:
• Evaluation — Kelly Trusty, associate professor, Trine University, March 10;
• Fundraising and donor development — Travis Smith, director of development and gift planning, Central Indiana Community Foundation, April 14; and
• Grant writing — Eric Hessel, vice president of programs, Hendricks County Community Foundation, May 12.
All of the workshops are from 9-10 a.m. and will be held via Zoom. The cost is $10 per participant for each workshop. To register, go to cfnoble.eventbrite.com.
The Nonprofit Leadership Virtual Workshop Series is open to all nonprofit leaders and board members in northeast Indiana. For more information about the series, email Margarita White at the Community Foundation of Noble County at margarita@cfnoble.org or Sarah Larkin at the Dekko Foundation at slarkin@dekkofoundation.org.
