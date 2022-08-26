ALBION — County police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide which took place late Tuesday morning on C.R. 400S, south of Albion.
Noble County Sheriff’s Department Detective Lt. Shawn Dunafin stressed the investigation is in its preliminary stages but at this time police believe a man shot his 79-year-old mother then took his own life.
Brian V. Young, 55, and Carol A. Young, 79, were deceased by the time first responders arrived, according to Dunafin.
Autopsies were performed Wednesday in Fort Wayne.
Both victims died of a single gunshot wound, according to Dunafin. Police believe a handgun was used.
The shootings occurred outside of the home where they lived in the 300 block of West C.R. 400S, but not in an area visible from the roadway, Dunafin said.
Police are still working on a motive for the shooting.
“It is still under investigation,” Dunafin said of the incident.
At 11:35 a.m. Tuesday, Noble County E-911 dispatchers received a call of a son who had just shot his mother. The caller disconnected the call, but called back less than two minutes later to report that the son had shot himself.
Police arrived on the scene at by 11:40 a.m. and found both deceased.
According to Dunafin, there was no history of domestic violence at that address.
Noble County police were assisted at the scene by the Indiana State Police, the Noble County Coroner’s Office and Parkview Noble EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.