Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Jose L. Calderon, 45, of the 10200 block of North C.R. 700W, Ligonier, was arrested at 11:06 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Calderon posted $2,500 bond and was released Monday.
Mary A. Cebrian, 28, of the 1300 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 7:06 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Cebrian was released on her town recognizance.
Mathew A. Easterday, 41, of the 600 block of North York Street, Albion, was arrested at 7:14 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Easterday was released on his own recognizance.
Dennis Gibson Jr., 54, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 2:34 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 5 felony. Gibson was held without bond.
Seith J. Leins, 40, of the 9600 block of North Sand Point Drive, Cromwell, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Monday on a warrant relating to a court order. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Michele L. O’Connor, 49, of the 10600 block of Bethel Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:35 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a schedule I-V controlled substance, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia. O’Connor was held on $2,500 bond.
Tyler R. Russell, 23, of the 200 block of South Albany Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. Monday by Wolcottville police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Russell was held on $2,500 bond.
Cory S. Slone, 23, of the 100 block of Kerr Avenue, Rome City, was arrested at 10:29 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Slone was held without bond.
William K. Smith, 32, of the 300 block of East Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:44 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Smith was released on his own recognizance.
Brooke M. Stoneburner, 31, of the 400 block of Viburnum Creek Run, Avilla, was arrested at 10:34 a.m. Monday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Kelsey M. Surber, 29, of the 600 block of Richmond Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:12 p.m. Monday by Albion police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Surber was released on her own recognizance.
Shannon E. Wagner, 52, of the 200 block of East Crawford Street, Elkhart, was arrested at 3:57 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
