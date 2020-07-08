Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
David A. Champion, 20, of the 200 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:05 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of domestic battery-moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony; battery, a Class B misdemeanor; and battery resulting in moderate injury, a Class B misdemeanor.. Champion was held without bond.
Adam M. Pickering, 30, of the 600 block of Kenwood Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 5:38 p.m. Monday by Wolcottville police on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than or equal to 0.15%, a Class A misdemeanor. Pickering was held without bond.
Dennis A. Poling, 38, of the 200 block of East Holland Street, Archibold, was arrested at 4:23 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony; and a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. Poling was held on $1,400 cash bond.
Zane M. Wood, 33, of the 300 block of Parkway, LaGrange, was arrested at 8:06 a.m. Monday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Wood was held on $3,500 bond.
