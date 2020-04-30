ALBION — The Albion Town Council Tuesday evening made it official — the developer of a five-building, 10-unit housing complex will receive a 10-year tax abatement.
As part of the measure, the area in which the development will take place — North Ridge Village — has been declared an economic revitalization area.
The 10-year abatement passed on its first reading at the council’s April 14 meeting.
Andrew McGill, doing business as North Ridge Village LLC, petitioned the council to give a 10-year abatement on his costs to build five buildings containing 10 units — $920,000.
The abatement application refers to the project as senior housing apartments. Receiving the abatement, according to the application, will allow McGill to retain three employees and will create two new positions.
Salary figures for the maintained and new positions were not provided on McGill’s application.
According to Town Manager Tena Woenker, despite the application labeling the project as senior housing for those 55-and-older, Indiana code requires 20% of an abated multi-family project should target low- to moderate-income tenants.
The lack of adequate lower income housing has plagued northeastern Indiana as communities attempt to attract younger families who work in town but are currently commuting from elsewhere.
Also Tuesday, the council will take a wait-and-see approach as it awaits the next guidance to come from Gov. Eric Holcomb regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even if the governor lifts the stay-at-home order, town officials said they would still encourage workers to take precautions.
“We are going to see a rise in cases,” Woenker said. “There’s going to be a bump.”
Councilman Don Shultz said he thinks the wearing of masks and the social distancing should still be practiced — at least in the short term.
“We need to continue to follow those recommendations,” Shultz said. “It’s nothing to mess around with.”
“We should still wear masks and use gloves and keep a distance,” Woenker said.
Woenker suggested the council may want to continue to hold its regularly scheduled meetings in May in virtual format as was done Tuesday.
Town attorney Steve Clouse said depending on the governor’s new order to be issued Friday, it may not be legal to do so.
The council also approved on final reading a measure to vacate two alleys on the block to the immediate west of the Noble County Courthouse where the county is building its new annex. The county will be taking over maintenance on the alleys.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Council President Vickie Jellison issued a “shout out” to a trio of entities in the Albion area that have shined in the pandemic crisis.
This meeting’s shout-out, Jellison said, was for “the Albion Police Department, Albion Fire Department and all local first responders for their dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their efforts in handling added responsibilities during these challenging times are very much appreciated. A shout out to the Central Noble School Corporation for its creativity and determination to continue educating our students for the remainder of the school year. Also to the CN food service workers who are doing their part to feed an average of 300 children per week. Their preparing, packing and distributing efforts put 4,200 meals in community homes each and every week. We are grateful for the difference all of these local people are making. Albion is a great place to live, work and play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.