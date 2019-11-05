LIGONIER — The Community Foundation of Noble County announced Tuesday changes in its executive director, with its current leader leaving for a job at a foundation in Kendallville and a Kendallville banker heading west to take over the lead.
The Board of Directors of the Community Foundation of Noble County announced that Brad Graden has been selected as the new executive director. Graden will begin in the position later this month.
He will succeed former Executive Director Jenna Ott, who recently resigned to pursue a new opportunity as the Vice President of Programs at the Dekko Foundation.
A graduate of East Noble High School, and a long-time resident of Noble County, Graden has served the community in a variety of roles. Currently, he works as a loan officer at Campbell & Fetter Bank. Before joining Campbell & Fetter, Graden coordinated professional development for the Huntington County Community School Corporation, worked as the Director of Quality Programs & Assessment at Central Noble, and spent a short time as the Executive Director of the Cole Center Family YMCA.
Graden has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Wabash College, a Master of Science degree in economics from Purdue University, and a teaching certificate from Indiana University Purdue University Fort Wayne.
“As a long-time resident of Noble County, I am aware of the important role the foundation plays in our community. I am honored to have been selected for this position and look forward to collaborating with others in our effort to make Noble County a great place to live, work and play," Graden said.
“We are thankful that the Community Foundation is well positioned for the future, and we are excited to have Brad as the next steward of this wonderful asset in our community. His lifelong involvement in Noble County will be of great value to our organization, and to the others that we work with to create strong, thriving communities,” said Rebecca Schroeder, president of the foundation oard.
Graden, and his wife Kelly, live in Kendallville and have two sons, Lucas and Jacob. Graden is also the current board president of the Cole Center Family YMCA, a member of the THRIVE Noble County Steering Committee, treasurer of the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission, a committee member with Activate Noble County and a former member of the Community Foundation’s Investment Committee.
A welcome reception for Graden will be organized and held at a later date.
