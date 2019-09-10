LAGRANGE — The following people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail.
Brandon Wilderom, 21, of the 100 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested on Friday and charged with operating a vehicle without ever having received a license.
Cody Conley, 26, of the 100 block of West Central Avenue, LaGrange, was arrested Friday for a drug court violation.
Bambee Grady, 39, of the 4000 block of South C.R. 1170E, Stroh, was arrested on Friday on a chage of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Ryan Gravit, 22, of the 200 block of Water Street, Ligonier, was arrested on Friday on a charge of public intoxication.
Steven Ritchie, 51, of the 1000 block of South C.R. 420W, Angola, was arrested on Friday on a charge of battery and possession of methamphetamine.
Dawn Arnett, 41, of the 100 block of East C.R. 200N, LaGrange, was arrested on Friday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
David Handshoe, 33, of he 500 block of Biburnom Creek Run, Avilla, was arrested on Saturday on a charge of possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a syringe.
LaShonda Wilcox, 43, of the 300 block of Greenwood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested on Saturday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a syringe.
Stephen Collins, 28, of the 1000 block of Adam Avenue, Auburn, was arrested on Saturday on a charge of driving while under the influence.
Benjamin Hanna, 28, of the 5000 block of C.R. 5850 W, Hudson, was arrested on Saturday on a charge of comtempt of court.
Suzen Chastain, 19, of the 1200 block of Apollo Drive, Angola, was arrested on Sunday on a charge of possession of cocaine.
Michael Bailey, 38, of the 2900 block of West C.R. 600S, Wolcottville, was arrested on Sunday and charged with driving while suspended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.