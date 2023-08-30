LIGONIER — West Noble athletic fields will be striped by a Turf Tank robotic machine, saving the groundskeeping staff time and labor before game days.
The school board accepted Dr. Nate Lowe’s recommendation that West Noble lease the wheeled machine from Turf Tank for $11,000 per year, which includes paint, software and maintenance. Lowe said he wanted the machine delivered in time for the fall sports season.
The company also had an option to buy the machine outright for $51,000, with an annual fee of $4,000 for paint and software, but Lowe, athletic director Tom Schermerhorn and the board agreed the lease option was more attractive.
The company visited West Noble to give a demonstration in July, Schermerhorn said. He said the most difficult time for groundskeepers is setting up the field before the season begins, but restriping the fields is time consuming and labor intensive before every game.
Schermerhorn said paint costs about $4,500 per year, which is included in the lease. The robotic machine is programmed to read markers on the field, similar to GPS technology, and makes perfectly straight lines.
Schermerhorn said the robot can work by itself, with the staff keeping an eye on it while they are doing other tasks nearby.
Lowe said the district will save $14,000 on labor costs with the machine. The robotic machine can stripe a field in two hours, compared to six to eight hours for manual striping. The robot can also do silhouette numbers and simple logos on the field. It cannot do filled-in logos or numbers because the wheels will track paint everywhere.
The board also updated compensation for Gene Teel, athletic director and assistant principal at the middle school, and Scott Donley, a member of the maintenance and grounds staff.
Lowe said he wanted to eliminate overtime pay. Instead he prefers rewarding and honoring people for their work through fair compensation. Director of finance Barbara Fought said the increases are already in appropriations for the 2024 budget.
The board will move its Sept. 11 meeting back to the corporation board room instead of meeting at Turning Point alternative school as originally scheduled. Lowe said Turning Point didn’t have space to conduct the meeting, so Turning Point will do a presentation during the board meeting. Board members and members of the public are invited to take a tour of Turning Point after the meeting adjourns.
Lowe gave three policies to the board to review for action at a future meeting: 8390 Animals on School Property, 8400 School Safety, and 8462 Child Abuse and Neglect. He said a social media policy is still in development.
Lowe said the current animal policy permits service dogs, such as Seeing Eye dogs, already. The update would permit certified therapy dogs on school grounds with proper training, vaccination records and certifications from Lions Club therapy dogs.
So-called “emotional support animals” would not be permitted under this policy because the animals are not certified as service animals.
Four principals weighed in with feedback. Elementary principal Mark Yoder had two dogs in his school during the last school year, and said they were a benefit to students and staff.
Middle school principal Ashley Bradley said it was on hold at her school because the staff who own the dogs didn’t want to start the training and certification process if the policy wouldn’t be approved.
Primary school principal Brian Shepherd said he has always said no to dogs in his building because they are distractions for his K-2 students, but will follow the policy if it is adopted.
High school principal Amanda Nine said she is supportive of therapy dogs, because the certification is proof that the dogs have the right temperament to be in school. She said the training is rigorous, exposing the dogs to many situations they will encounter at school, such as arguments, the presence of wheelchairs and walkers, and being alone in a room.
Others in the audience raised questions about allergies, if the trainer is in school with the dog, the risk of bites, and the level of distraction for students, with one person noting with humor that “dogs are not calming to K-2 students or high school freshman squirrels.”
Lowe reported that enrollment, as of Monday, was 2,160, the same as on this date in 2022, and is an increase of 40 students over the projected enrollment. The final enrollment count for funding purposes is locked in on Oct. 1.
Lowe had been meeting regularly with Elevatus Architects on the building projects to design the details for the weight room, the track and the bleachers. The group will also contact some companies that offer specifics and placement of equipment. Coaches will also be asked for feedback.
The new weight room on the ground floor will be 49 feet by 120 feet. Designers are looking at ceiling heights, electrical outlet placements, water station placement, and heating and cooling systems.
Lowe said Elevatus will be giving a presentation to the board for the Sept. 25 meeting.
The high school is changing to semesters this year instead of trimesters, but Lowe said the other schools will remain on trimesters for now. The primary and elementary schools are not as affected by the change, but the middle school needs more time to evaluate the effects. Lowe noted that middle school test scores are up under the trimester schedule.
Nine said high school students have given her positive feedback for the change to semesters, describing it as smooth, with good grades and a great start to the school year.
West Noble Virtual Learning schedule will focus on the direct connection between students and teachers for snow days and fog days, Lowe said. Primary and elementary students will meet online in the morning for interactive teaching, with middle school and high school students meeting from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the afternoon. The staggered schedule is meant to prevent all students in the family from being on the internet at one time, a problem for households with weaker internet service.
Lowe said the synchronous learning will be tested on trial runs on what the state calls “labor days” or the first couple of fog days earlier in the fall. The virtual learning schedule should be in place before snow days.
Director of Finance Barbara Fought reviewed the district’s budget Forms 1, 2, 3 and 4B to give the board an understanding of how the budget figures come together.
Form 3 is the total 2024 budget to be advertised, which is $27,236,201. Fought said the budget is figured on 80% of the district’s assessed evaluation. The budget is published at a higher assessed evaluation to cushion any shortfalls in funding.
Fought said the budget will be published Sept. 7 on Gateway, on the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance website. The board will adopt the budget at the Oct. 9 meeting, well ahead of the state deadline.
The board approved these personnel changes:
Resignations: Christian Hernandez, high school boys assistant soccer coach; and Panacea Gerhart, middle school second shift custodian.
Leaves: Teresa Hull, classified leave; and Jenna Groff, certified leave.
Classified Hiring: Joel Kaiser, bus mechanic; Mel Coyle and Richard Moser, maintenance and grounds; Stevie Rupright, elementary food service, 6 hours; Leilyn Bradley, middle school food service, 6 hours; Michele Koontz, primary school food service, 6.5 hours; Tamila Yankey, high school food service, 6 hours; and Raxanna Erb, high school food service, 5 hours.
Service Agreements: Ashley Libben Kenna Cross, Susan Sprague and Vicki Replogle, Middle School English Language Teacher of Record, Creation of Individual Learning Plan each up to 30 hours, professional rate; Nic Weimer, high school fall play assistant director; Sarah Sponseller, middle school related arts team leader; Ashley Libben, 2 hours per week; middle school extended school year services; Chris Douglas, high school music and band teacher, 80 extended hours: Jose Sosa, high school girls cross country volunteer assistant; and Hector Luevano, high school boys soccer assistant.
Middle School Extracurricular Activities Club Sponsors: Tim Schermerhorn and Brad Millikan, Fishing Club; Susan Sprague and Victoria Hayden, National Junior Honor Society; Steph Hersey and Tina Anderson, Junior Garden Club; Shaina Lescano, Mariachi Club; Leslie Wechter, Ag Club; Greg Riegsecker, Tennis Club; Leslie Wechter, Spelling Bee Club; and Becky Younce and Bailey Showalter, Student Council.
