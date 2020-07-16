ALBION — The Albion Town Council Tuesday passed on first vote a resolution to grant tax incentives to a manufacturing operation which is planning a large expansion.
Robert Bosch LLC plans to grow its plant on Progress Drive from 162,000 square feet to 264,000 square feet. The expansion will provide additional manufacturing as well as warehousing space and will result in 16 new hires.
The Albion plant was one of several Bosch operations in the United States vying for the expansion.
“We’re very pleased we were chosen,” Town Council president Vicki Jellison said Tuesday.
“It’s very exciting, a very big thing for Albion,” Councilwoman Chris Magnuson said.
The Albion facility, which expects to have a work force of more than 300 by the end of the year, specializes in manufacturing engine cooling fans, pumps and valves for the automobile industry. The 16 additional hires will be added to that total of more than 300.
The total cost of the expansion, including new equipment, is approximately $7 million.
The council passed on first reading approval of a 10-year abatement on the property improvements, with the company paying nothing in property taxes the first year, then receiving a 95% break the second year, 80% the third year, 65% the fourth year and 50% the fifth year. At the 10th year of the abatement, the tax break would fall to 5%.
According to documents provided by the town, the total estimated tax savings would be $1,400,311 through the 10-year life of the abatement.
The council also passed on first reading a seven-year phased in abatement on approximately $1.1 million in personal property, which would include the purchase and installation of high automation and injection molding technology, according to documents filed by the company with the town.
The Albion Redevelopment Commission met on July 8 to discuss the abatements, and passed on positive recommendations to both.
“They’re very excited to see this construction happen,” Town Manager Tena Woenker said of the RDC.
According to town attorney Steve Clouse, a public hearing regarding the abatement proposals will be held at the council’s July 28 meeting, and a final vote could be held after that hearing.
The 16 new jobs would have an average salary of more than $43,000.
Bosch’s current local salary total is more than $16.1 million, according to documents.
Bosch’s operations are inside of a town TIF District.
On July 1, the Albion Plan Commission unanimously OK’d a building permit for the project.
Bosch began its Albion operations in 1993.
Albion-based LCI Construction Inc. was awarded the contract to construct the expansion, which will cost in the neighborhood of $5 million, according to documents.
LCI’s Matthew Young said at a previous meeting the hope is for construction to begin in August with a tentative completion date of June 2021.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting:
• The council reminded citizens that its townwide cleanup would take place Saturday, July 25. Citizens are asked to have everything they want removed to be curbside by 6 a.m.
A Goodwill truck will be in town from 9 a.m. to noon.
A reminder was also mentioned that townwide garage sales were beginning today.
• Representatives of the Augusta Hills Learning, Recreation & Community Center updated the council on progress being made at the facility west of Albion.
According to Lori Gagen, who spoke on behalf of the organization, the interior of the old Augusta Hills Golf Course lodge have been completed for some time, and great progress has been made on the adjoining structure — a gymnasium which will include an elevated walking track.
“The building is framed up,” Gagen said.
Current fundraising has also paid for a heating and cooling system, but the organization will need more donations before it can put down a gym floor.
Reservations are currently being taken for gatherings at the lodge.
The board of directors for the facility is led by Kevin Dreibelvis, who serves as president. Vice president is Jim Sprague.
For more information, contact Bill Emmert at 248-1311.
