Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Elena A. Rhodes, 20, of the 300 block of McIntosh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:40 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; and minor in possession/consumption of alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor. Rhodes was held on $3,500 bond.
Matthew L. Sparkman, 20, of the 100 block of Martin Street, Rome City, was arrested at 6:11 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging three counts of violation of drug court. Sparkman was held without bond.
Tosha L. Terry, 27, of the 100 block of East County Line Road, Wolcottville, was booked at 5:14 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a probation violation, a Level 5 felony.
Tabatha M. Cox, 37, of the 400 block of South Walsh Street, Garrett, was arrested at 3:56 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class B misdemeanor. Cox was held on $3,500 bond.
Traci M. Dean, 30, of the 3400 block of South C.R. 1145E, LaGrange, was arrested at 7:12 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Dean was held on $4,500 bond.
Tristan P. Farrington, 23, of the 2100 block of South S.R. 3, LaGrange, was arrested at 3:39 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Class B misdemeanor. Farrington was held without bond.
Chastity A. Frame, 37, of the 200 block of East Highland Street, Albion, was arrested at 10:18 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; operation of a vehicle with a lifetime suspension, a Level 5 felony; and possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony. Frame was held without bond.
Brian L. Hammon, 56, of the 400 block of West Allegan Street, Otsego, Michigan, was booked at 6:32 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
David M. Jacobs, 30, of the 200 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 6:24 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on four warrants charging failure to appear for court. Jacobs was held without bond.
Kelly L. McGuire, 42, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 8:04 p.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. McGuire was also held on a warrant with no charging information provided. McGuire was held on $3,500 bond.
Amber L. Watson, 31, of the 600 block of North Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday on a court order. No charging information provided. Watson was held without bond.
