KENDALLVILLE — Two more Kendallville businesses will get building upgrades thanks to the city’s 50/50 facade grant program.
Flint & Walling and Pizza Forum both submitted requests to the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission this month, with both projects being approved by the five-member board at its Wednesday morning meeting.
The city program offers to match 50% of the cost of building improvements up to $15,000. Since its inception, the program has helped to fund more than $1 million in improvements to downtown core buildings.
On Wednesday, Flint & Walling presented a request for door replacements on the west and north sides of the former power plant building on Oak Street.
Ken Olry of Flint & Walling said the work will replace old, worn-out doors on the building that was originally constructed in 1910. In order to replace the doors, the company will also have to tear out the frames and replace some concrete to make the doors fit flush.
“We’ve got some old wooden doors, these huge doors, that have been there a lot of years and kind of hard to open,” Olry said. “We’re going to replace the west side with an overhead door, automatic, and the north side is going to be just a walk-in door.”
The work will cost $16,770 and redevelopment commission agreed to fund a 50% grant for $8,385.
Olry said it may be a few months before the work starts since it needs to be scheduled around ongoing operations, but that the work will be completed by winter.
Flint & Walling received a facade grant in October last year for $14,528 worth of work to replace an awning outside the main entrance and do some other decorative work, including adding a new flagpole.
Board Vice President Lance Harman thanked Olry for the ongoing improvements.
“We really appreciate the way you guys take advantage of this program. That’s exactly what it’s for,” Harman said.
Also Wednesday, the commission considered a $14,000 request for a roof replacement at the Pizza Forum building, 120 S. Main St.
Owner Kyle Baker, who couldn’t make Wednesday’s meeting in person, requested a facade grant to fix the roof on the building.
Commission members approved $7,000 for a 50% match.
The grant is also another for Pizza Forum, which requested and received money for an approximately $3,800 siding replacement and improvements to the rear of the building in July 2018.
