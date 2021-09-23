KENDALLVILLE — East Noble teachers will get a raise in their new two-year contract with the district, and the raise will be a little bigger than the one that came in their last contract.
The negotiations between East Noble and the teacher's association went smoothly this year, with the district helped by Indiana boosting funding to public schools which made funding the raising easier this time around.
The district also reviewed its proposed 2022 budget, detailing the school's spending plan for the next calendar year.
On Wednesday, Superintendent Teresa Gremaux announced that the two sides had reached an agreement on a new two-year contract, with a few tweaks compared to the most recent two-year contract ratified in 2019.
Top line in that new agreement is salary increases for teachers, which are up about $2,500 for first-year teachers.
Starting this school year, the pay range for teachers will start at $41,575 with a high-end salary of $75,490 per year. Next year, the floor will come up a little more to $42,240, with the top end staying at the same level.
East Noble teachers had a starting salary of $38,915 in 2020-21.
The increase was a little bigger than what teachers got in 2019, which representing about a $2,000 increase from the previous contract.
The salary boost will put East Noble ahead of the Indiana Teacher Pay Commission's recommendation that all public schools aim to boost teacher compensation to at least $40,000 by 2022-23.
The district is also ahead of the statewide average, which was about $36,500 per year as of the time the Teacher Pay Commission's work.
Gremaux also highlighted some other tweaks in the new contract including authorization for one-time stipends to hire high-need teachers, an increase in 401(a) contributations from 2% to 3%, boosts to some extracurricular pay and adjustments related to maternity leaves.
Teacher Charlie Barber, who represents the teachers association, said the process went smooth and he was pleased with the negotiations.
"It was a very pleasant and equitable situation. Our pre-negotiation meeting we had in June was very smooth and we met for an hour and a half in June and an hour and a half this last week and that was wonderful," Barber said.
The teacher's association will be meeting to vote on the new contract on Monday. If ratified by the teachers, the new contract would be back for final approval with the school board on Oct. 20.
Also in Wednesday's meeting, East Noble Chief Finance and Operations Officer Brian Leitch presented a review of the district's 2020 budget, which totals just over $37.3 million for 2022.
About two-thirds of the budget is in the district's educational fund, which pays for classroom expenses including teacher salaries and programs. That portion of the budget totals $24.4 million.
The educational fund is supported fully by state funding, which is doled out to schools in per-student stipends based on the district's total enrollment and other factors in the funding formula such as special education and low-income student support.
"The vast majority of the education fund is in your gen-ed, regular classroom portion," Leitch said.
The district's operational budget, which is funded by local property tax dollars, totals $8.2 million, with $3.7 for operations and maintenance, $1.95 million for transportation and $978,000 for facilities and equipment as the top three groups under that umbrella.
East Noble will be replacing four 12-year-old buses at an estimated cost of $535,000 next year and will be purchased three 91-passenger buses and one special needs bus.
Leitch also ran through the districts 2022-24 capital projects list, which is an inventory of possible capital purchases the district might make if money is available.
Potential projects on that list include: asphalt, roof, fencing and carpet replacements; Rome City Elementary door replacements; Cole Auditorium stage upgrades; renovations at Alternative Learning Center on Dowling Street; HVAC upgrades; roof replacement at East Noble High School; East Noble High School fire suppression improvements; wallpaper removal; LED lighting upgrades at buildings that still need it; phone and fiber network upgrades; flooring replacement at the central office; network upgrades; and new turf at East Noble High School's football field.
The artificial turf is currently 12 years old and Leitch said he expected to get a few more years out of it. The turf is warrantied for 10 years, so East Noble is getting additional life beyond that warranty, he said.
"That is going on 12 years and I expect we'll get two to three more years out of it," Leitch said. "So far it's been holding up nicely."
The district may also need some larger equipment purchases including a new maintenance department vehicle; a new school transport van; a large bat-wing mower; floor scrubbers and portable lifts.
The last two categories in the 2022 budget are debt payments.
The district has $1.5 million budgeted for general obligation debt payments this year, with East Noble making the final payment on a short bond that was used for roofing and HVAC upgrades at South Side and Avilla elementary schools.
The district will start making payments on new debt that was taken out for upgrades to East Noble's transportation building on Ohio Street, which is also becoming the new centralized home for the district's technology department. That work is still ongoing, with work scheduled to complete later this year.
That new debt will run through December 2025.
The other debt category is one that will be with East Noble for another decade plus, the East Noble Middle School referendum bond debt.
This year's payments will run $3.16 million as East Noble continues paying that bond off through Dec. 2033.
Compared to last year's budget, the educational fund is up about $1.5 million — which was bolstered by the boost in funding state lawmakers provided in the 2022 budget — with the operations fund up about 4%.
General obligation debt payments are down about $240,000 compared to a year ago because of the expiring Avilla/South Side debt, while the middle school bond payments are effectively unchanged from a year ago.
East Noble's tax rate is projected to remain below the 2016 rate — keeping a promise school officials made when campaigning for the middle school that tax rates would stay at or below taxes at the time — and could drop even a little more next year.
Noble County has seen an explosion in assessed values as property sale prices have risen sharply due to shortages of housing and high demand for land and those rapid rises in value should help to reduce tax rates in 2022.
That doesn't necessarily mean your bill will be lower, especially if your home or land values jumped a lot, but the district's rate could be down compared to recent years.
In other business Wednesday, the school board:
• Heard a presentation from Avilla Elementary School staff about ongoing Tier 1 Core Planning at the school, which has involved implementing new student support and behavior standards across the school.
Avilla's campaign is capstoned by the mantra "Be Kind, Be Safe, Be Responsible," and uses those three themes to set expectations and behavior standards for students. Avilla is also focusing on projects and programs to promote good citizenship.
"Ultimately we really want our kids to take this out into our community and be good citizens," Dean of Students Robin Peters said.
• Heard public comment from teacher and robotics coach Jen Roberts, who talked briefly about this year's robotics challenge, which involved robots picking up balls and shooting them into a box kind of like basketball, and encouraged staff members to take part in two competitions happening this school year.
• Heard public comments from two parents and a woman from Goshen who objected to a book in the library at East Noble Middle School. The book, "Looking for Alaska" by author John Green, who also penned "The Fault in Our Stars" that was adapted into a 2014 film, contains one explicit scene describing oral sex.
The book, which is consider young adult fiction, is frequently one of the most-challenged books at schools and libraries, according to the American Library Association, due to the sexual content and other adult themes some view as inappropriate school-age students.
• Approved the follow personnel changes:
Resignations — Kendall Hines, instructional assistant at North Side Elementary; Janet Bolen, instructional assistant at Rome City Elementary; Beth Moran, instructional assistant at South Side Elementary; Daimon Heffley, instructional assistant at East Noble Middle School.
Reassignment — Lynn Wahlstrom, from media assistant at East Noble Middle School to media assistant at East Noble High School.
New hires — Jodelle Cook, temporary instructional assistant at North Side Elementary; Alyssa Harman, temporary instructional assistant at Wayne Center Elementary; Shelby Abbott, instructiona assistant at South Side Elementary; Taryn Fugate, instructional assistant at Rome City Elementary; Taneka Trubey, instructional assistant at East Noble High School; Tammy Slone instructional assistant at ENHS; Ashlyn Gibson-Baldwin, five-hour food service assistant at South Side; Heather Smith, three-hour food service assistant at South Side; Elise Pettit, Academic Super Bowl sponsor; Lacey Lowery, Spell Bowl sponsor at ENHS; Ethan Hood, boys head soccer coach, Josh Deming, seventh-grade basketball coach and Glenn Campbell, sixth-grade girls basketball coach at East Noble Middle School.
