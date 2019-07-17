KENDALLVILLE — Who’s the most talented performer in Noble County? You’ll get to decide that Friday night as a new talent show kicks off in front of the grandstand.
Noble County’s Got Talent is a new grandstand feature this year, filling the Friday evening slot at this year’s Noble County Community Fair. The fair board worked with East Noble Theatre Director Josh Ogle to organize the show, which will put 20 acts on stage in front of the grandstand.
Aside from claiming the title of Noble County’s most talented, there are some fat cash prizes of up to $1,000 for first place, $600 for second and $300 for third.
Ogle said the competition will feature people not only from Noble County but around northeast Indiana as they perform for the night’s top honors.
“We’ve got a great variety of people. We’ve got 20 acts. We’ve got instrumentalists — we’ve got people playing the violin, French horn. We’ve got a number of people singing. We’ve got a number of people dancing. We’ve got a magician,” Ogle said. “It’s a nice variety of people that are coming up and showing off their talents.”
The performers range in age from pre-teen to around retirement age, so spectators will get not only a wide range of performances but a wide range of performers.
Like any other TV talent show, audience voting will be the way to select the show’s winners. At the grandstand, the audience will be given a link to a ballot where they can use their smartphones to vote for their favorite acts.
Ogle expects the show will run about two hours without an intermission, so the different acts will move by at a good clip.
Admission to the grandstand is $5 and the show starts at 7 p.m.
The weather Friday is expected to be the hottest all week, but Ogle said people should take the opportunity to get in the shade, kick back with a cold drink and enjoy some of the region’s most talented performers.
“I think this is a great variety show. You’ll get to see all sorts of talented people doing a unique variety of things you might not get to see on a regular basis,” he said. “And bring water. Tons and tons of water and ice.”
Here’s who will be performing at the contest:
1. Alex Sprague — “Star Spangled Banner” on the French horn
2. Alex Smith & Emma Vanderpool — Dancing to “Classic”
3. Cathie Kreigh — Singing “Baggage Claim”
4. Gretchen Lowe — Playing “Orange Blossom Special” on violin
5. Heather Johnson- Singing “Never Enough”
6. Jacob Niblick — Performing a magic routine
7. Olivia Drerup — Dancing to “Burning Up”
8. Angel Morr — Singing “A Million Dreams”
9. Katie Peters — Dancing to “Thoroughly Modern Millie”
10. Alan Lahrman — Singing “Cry Me a River”
11. Addison Prichard — Dancing to “Swing Set”
12. John Housholder — Singing “Letter from the Refuge”
13. Megan Flesher — Dancing to “Torn”
14. Adam Kugler — Singing
15. Chloe Zuesow — Singing “Get Back Up Again”
16. Jensen Snyder — Singing “Polaroid” featuring Kenny Stratton on guitar
17. Jennifer Williams — Singing “In the Arms of an Angel”
18. Payton Pfeiffer & Mack Willett — Singing “You Say”
19. Brian Walter — Singing/Playing “All the Poor and Powerless”
20. Desire Woody — Singing “Anything Worth Holding On To”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.