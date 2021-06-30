HOWE — June isn’t quite over just yet, and already, it’s been a very busy summer for Justin and Michelle Sturgill.
The Howe couple are the owners and founders of Ohana Kalea Shave Ice, a small shave ice business confined to trailer they shuffle around the area. The business is now in its third season, and business is booming.
Nearly every day of the week, their white Ohana Kalea trailer is on the road to a place where people are hoping to enjoy a bit of the summer and many will top their day off with a bit of shave ice, a Hawaiian treat.
Shave ice, as Justin Sturgill will tell you, starts with the ice. Carefully made, that ice must be allowed to properly temper once it’s pulled out of the freezer. Then, with that ice properly tempered and ready, it’s spun in a special machine against a very sharp knife to create long delicate strands of shave ice. Delicately packed down into a cup, that ice is then married with one or more flavors.
Unlike its Midwestern cousin, the snow cone, which is made using crushed ice, shave ice aficionados claim that those long thin strands of shaved ice better absorb the flavor of the syrup, creating a more refreshing treat.
Shave ice actually has its roots in a 1,000-year-old dish once served to only the wealthiest families in Japan. In the early 1960s, a version of that icy treat made its way to Japanese grocery stores that dot the Hawaiian Islands and quickly grew in popularity.
Shave ice season starts early in northern Indiana, around the first of May. Since then, the Sturgills and their crew — made up of family members and a few friends — have been crisscrossing southern Michigan and northern Indiana nearly non-stop dishing out their Hawaiian treat.
Justin Sturgill said his family’s shave ice business was born out of his and his wife’s shared love for the food industry.
The pair worked together — he as a short-order cook, Michelle as a waitress — at any number of restaurants while in college, and Sturgill admitted the pair loved working with people.
Fast forward more than a decade, Justin is now an engineer designing RVs for the RV industry, and his wife a senior buyer for RV giant Jayco. But they still dreamed of working together again in the food industry.
“The problem is we really didn’t want to be married to something like a restaurant if that makes sense. We didn’t want to do something we’d have to do seven days a week, day in and day out. So we kicked ideas around for quite a while. We first thought about running a food truck, that might be kind of fun,” Justin recalled. “But then some friends of ours started talking about shave ice. To make a long story short, we started to investigate that, tried lots of different styles of shave ice — New Orleans style, Hawaiian, snow cones — just a lot of different styles and syrups only to land on the fact we really, really like Hawaiian shave ice. We decided that was really where it was at.”
Sturgill and his wife even went to Hawaii to do a little research. Hawaiian Shave Ice shops on the island often reflect their Japanese heritage and offer shave ice filled with ice cream and a special concoction made up of candied beans. Sturgill said he’s tried those authentic Japanese flavors too, but it’s a taste that so far hasn’t found many fans here in the Midwest.
As Sturgill explains, despite the simple list of ingredients of shave ice, and a flavored syrup, making a good cup of shave ice isn’t that simple a process.
For starters, the machine that spins the ice and shaves the long, delicate strands of ice is exacting and complicated, not to mention expensive.
And the ice. It’s not just plain old frozen water, either.
In order to have enough ice on hand to make it through a long week of travel, the ice has to be properly made and frozen finally stored. Sturgill starts by purchasing gallons and gallons of specially purified water he carts home to Howe where it’s poured into half gallon round molds and placed in one of the Sturgill’s five freezers. Sturgill said he and his family spent nearly seven months experimenting with ice before they found just the right way to make ice for a shave ice treat.
Syrup is important too, and having the right blend of flavors is critical according to Sturgill. He said he spent nearly a year researching and sampling syrups in order to select just the right syrups for Ohana Kalea.
Despite all that research, Sturgill said the first year was tough, and for a time said he was considering closing down his business. But thanks to friends, family, and perhaps most importantly, his church family, whose members followed the struggling shave ice business to each and every one of its stops, helping to spread the word about Ohana Kalea Shave Ice. These days, Sturgill’s summer calendar is full.
“I hate to say it, but I have to tell people no from time to time,” he explained.
Each order is custom made, the ice shaved when the customer places an order. Ohana Kalea offers more than 30 different flavors of syrup for its shave ice, and many of those flavors can be combined to create new flavors. For example, one of Sturgill’s biggest sellers right now is strawberry shortcake, an ice concoction that comes complete with a dollop of whipped cream. Other flavor combinations include banana split and red raspberry cheesecake.
Many customers just want to keep it simple, and the Strugills keep traditional flavors like cherry, lemon, lime and grape on hand. Blue raspberry and cotton candy continue to be a runaway favorites for children.
Sturgill said he and his family tested and retested hundreds of flavors over the years from a Hawaiian-based provider.
“I wanted flavors that were authentic, so they do come from a Hawaiian-based company,” Justin explained. “It’s very important to make sure that the quality is excellent.”
One flavor that Sturgill has on this season that raises a lot of eyebrows is dill pickle.
Justin said a customer who just loves all things dill pickle showed up one day and suggested a dill pickle flavored shave ice. After a bit of research, Sturgill found and stocks one bottle of dill pickle juice he sends out with the trailer.
“We don’t sell a lot, but those who love it really love it,” he said.
Sturgill said he and his family enjoy the seasonal nature of the business. Michelle spends most of her time behind the counter, waiting on customers, and Justin spends his time working with and talking with customers. It’s a system that works well.
“We know we’re going to work it really, really hard in the summer, and have some time off in the winter,” he explained. “And it’s fun. Who doesn’t like a cup of shave ice in the summer when it’s hot? It’s a wonderful treat, and that’s why our slogan is ‘Everyone leaves with a smile.’”
