ALBION — With plenty of pomp and plenty of circumstance, Central Noble High School graduated 97 seniors Friday night in the high school gymnasium.
In her welcome to Friday’s commencement proceedings, Central Noble Principal Shawn Hoover said that across this nation there are hundreds of graduations going on this spring. Some of them had large classes. Some of them smaller. Some ceremonies were likely impersonal, while others might evoke a tear or two.
But the graduates themselves?
“They all had something in common,” Hoover said. “They had someone who cared about them, supported them and held them accountable.”
Hoover encouraged the graduating seniors to thank those who had done this for them. With the last year and a half affected by the coronavirus, plenty of assistance was needed.
“These past 18 months have been challenging to say the least,” Hoover said. “But we made it through.”
Getting through the next chapter in the students’ lives will also require some assistance.
Class co-valedictorian Kylie Norris encouraged her classmates to “stay motivated, keep your life moving forward,” in her speech. “It’s OK to ask for help. You should ask for help when you need it.”
In her address, co-valedictorian Macy Coney talked about the coronavirus, saying March 13, 2020, was a memorable day because, as she’d looked at it at the time, she learned school was going to be out for two weeks — giving her another spring break. But as those two weeks turned into the rest of the year without seeing her friends in class, it gave her a different perspective.
“Being stuck at home for weeks taught me to never take anything for granted,” she said.
And while it was better when school was help in-person for her senior year, it wasn’t without its challenges.
“I wouldn’t want to go through with anyone else but you,” Coney told her classmates.
Norris also challenged her classmates.
“Do whatever is best for you,” she said. “Do what makes you happy.”
Senor class president Jenica Berkes led the class of 2021 in the ceremonial changing of the tassels.
Honor graduates from the class of 2021 were Lydia Andrews, Jaydyn Beck, Berkes, Coney, Haleigh Egolf, Bridgette Gray, Casey Hunter, Rachel Imhof, Owen Jacob, Clayton Kirkpatrick, Emma Knox, Jordyn Laws, Emma Marker, Norris, Olivia Schmidt, Austin Smith, Amber Spencer, Joslyn Toner and Breanna Waikel.
Students presented with Indiana Academic Honors Diploma were Berkes, Griffin Collins, Coney, Egolf, Hunter, Jacob, Jennifer King, Kirkpatrick, Knox, Laws, Norris, Asa Parks, Smith, Schmidt, Riley Smith, Tyson Sterling and Waikel.
