ALBION — The Noble County Commissioners have gone over this solar-covered ground before.
And it doesn’t plan on taking the issue up again — at least until it has to.
Acting upon the advice of their attorney, the commissioners denied a request by an anti-solar group to be placed on its agenda in May.
The commissioners had approved their solar ordinance initially in November of 2021, and revised it with an acreage limit of 4,700 on Sept. 12, 2022.
Noble County’s Commercial Zoning Ordinance came following nearly a dozen public meetings involving the commissioners, the Noble County Plan Commission and at least one joint meetings between the two.
All three commissioners reported having recent conversations with anti-solar constituents.
After all the work that was put in creating the ordinance, Commissioner Anita Hess — who also sits on the Noble County Plan Commission — wasn’t thrilled with the topic being brought up again.
“It’s disheartening,” Hess said. “We listened” to their concerns.
By allowing the group to make a formal case against solar could be grounds for an appeal should the commissioners eventually receive a petition and then vote against it. County attorney Dennis Graft said such a presentation prior to a project application could be considered prejudicial.
“If they want to submit something, make it in writing,” Graft told the commissioners.
When an application is submitted, the commissioners could — and would — use that material in making a final decision.
“I don’t want to listen to the same verbal opposition,” Commissioner Gary Leatherman said. “Nothing has changed.”
The commissioners would have the official final say on any such project.
A public meetings regarding any official application would be held by the Noble County Plan Commission, which would then send a recommendation onto the commissioners, who would also address it in a public meeting.
There have been no permit applications submitted to date, according to Noble County Plan Director Teresa Tackett.
At least one solar company contacted the planning department approximately three months ago about reserving part of the 4,700 acres allotted by the Noble County Commissioners.
That company was told land could not be “reserved.” Only through an official, accepted application would a project acreage be counted toward that acreage total.
Among the rules for any commercial-grade solar project, as included in Noble County’s zoning ordinance:
• The parcel size must be a minimum of 5 acres;
• A complete development plan must be submitted within 90 days to the Noble County Development Plan Committee. The development plan must include, among other provisions, a fire safety plan, proof of liability insurance, storm water erosion control plans and road usage-repair agreements;
• No part of a solar panel shall exceed 15 feet in height.
• A buffer of natural vegetation or evergreen plants must be installed and meet a minimum of 6-foot in height at the time of installation, located between the property line and the commercial solar field’s fence on the participating land owner’s property.
• A requirement to have a conservation stewardship plan for the establishment and maintenance of ground vegetation for the life of the commercial solar field operation.
• A setback requirement of 50 feet from any non-participating plot’s property line and 300 feet from any non-participating plot’s home.
Geenex, a North Carolina-based company, has been contacting Noble County landowners and offering $900 per acre on a long term lease, escalating to an average of $1,200 per acre, to create a large solar field in north-central Noble County.
Geenex’s project has been rumored to include anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 acres in northcentral Noble County, encompassing an area roughly bordered on the north by the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks, to the east by Cobblestone Golf Course, to the south by C.R. 400N, and to the west, just west of S.R. 9.
At the higher acreage, the project would produce approximately 300 megawatts annually.
Geenex still has work to do to meet not only the solar ordinance requirements, but also has environmental studies to do, as well as working with wetland and requirements set forth by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The application process would begin with a proposal for a project. Then, the site plan development committee, consisting of a a group of county officials — including fire chiefs, the county highway department and the surveyor — would work with the company to perfect a site plan. Once that committee gave its approval to the proposal, the plan commission would officially take up the application, and those acres asked for would be included in that acreage total of 4,700.
The plan commission would have to hold a formal public hearing on the application before sending a recommendation to the commissioners, who also would have to hold a public hearing before giving the final approval or denial.
