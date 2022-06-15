ALBION — A proposed county-installed forced 2-inch sewer main running from the Noble County Office Complex-South to a municipal sewer line on River Road in Albion won’t be readily accessible to property owners along the way.
And it’s not meant to be.
Tuesday night, the Albion Town Council voted 3-0 to allow Noble County to hook into its sewer line on River Road.
The county’s intention is to install approximately 2,000 feet of forced sewer main from the south complex to the nearest manhole in the town, according to Noble County Surveyor Randy Sexton, who attended Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting with Noble County Commissioner Gary Leatherman.
The county will foot the bill for the entire cost of the project, which has been estimated at approximately $250,000, Sexton said.
What the line won’t likely do is offer a connection to property owners along the path of the new line.
“It can be done, but it’s not easy,” Sexton said.
The new line will pass a couple of houses, but most of the adjacent land is still farmland.
Albion Wastewater Superintendent Terry Forker said if the area in questioned is more fully developed, the town would likely install an 8-inch gravity line, which would use the natural land level drop from the area to funnel the sewage into the town’s main.
The county’s 2-inch forced main would be pumped from a grinder located on the complex property into the manhole.
The town and county have been working on plans for the project.
“We appreciate the cooperation of the town,” Sexton said.
The county has wanted/needed to do something with the septic system at the location for several years. The septic was installed with the building and has been limping along, with official fearing it will fail.
The projected impact on the town’s sewer inflow is expected to be minimal, Forker said.
The town’s sewer system currently accepts 240,000 gallons per day systemwide. The south complex currently averages 100-180 gallons of water per day, which would translate to a near-like volume of waste.
By the time the project is done this fall, that impact will be even less.
The only departments that will still be in the building come fall will be Sexton’s surveyor’s office, Drug Free Noble County and the Noble County Health Department, none of which are making the move to the new county annex.
Leatherman estimated the number of people working in the complex will be halved as departments such as the building and planning department are moved to the annex in downtown Albion.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the council voted to approve a Don Merriman’s request for a facade grant for the building he owns at 110 E. Jefferson Street. The building currently houses the Noble County Public Defender’s Office, but that office will be moving to the annex.
The facade grant, which received a positive recommendation from the Albion Redevelopment Commission, will provide $8,502.50, half the cost, of replacing the roof at the building.
“I do have mutiple businesses looking into expanding into Albion so I need to get a new roof on it,” Merriman said.
Council president Vicki Jellison reported that two vacancies had been filled on town boards. Marna Amber has accepted a seat on the Albion Board of Zoning Appeals. Lori Gagen is moving from the BZA to the Albion RDC.
