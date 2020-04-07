The following children were born at the New Eden Care Center recently:
Lorena Jo, a girl, born March 31 to Mervin and Doretta (Lambright) Bontrager, LaGrange.
Amy Kristine, a girl, born March 31 to Jerry and Joanna (Miller) Whetstone, Shipshewana.
Colten Rylee, a boy, born March 31 to Jeffrey and Sue Ellen (Weaver) Martin, New Paris.
Amy Rose, a girl, born March 31 to Aaron and Ruby (Yoder) Miller, LaGrange.
Melanie Grace, a girl, born April 1 to Weldon and Wilma (Troyer) Miller, Middlebury.
Brenda Elyse, a girl, born April 3 to Lavon and Vera (Detweiler) Mast, LaGrange.
Ava Allyse, a girl, born April 5 to Devon and Darla (Miller) Beechy, Shipshewana.
