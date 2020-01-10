Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Brandy N. Parrish, 44, of the 5600 block of Horseshoe Bend, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:17 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Parrish was held on $3,500 bond.
Trevor A. Sexton, 25, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:34 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided.
Geoffery C. Coburn, 46, of the 1400 block of West North Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Jonathon B. Craft, 21, of the 100 block of North Acorn Street, Syracuse, was arrested at 4:07 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Craft was held without bond.
Luke W. Renner, 28, of the 700 block of Clyde Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:47 p.m. Wednesday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.Renner posted $2,500 bond and was released Thursday.
Lydell E. Trainor, 26, of the 1000 block of Forest Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Trainor was held on $3,500 bond.
Devon M. Tucker, 25, of the 1600 block of North S.R. 9, Albion, was arrested at 1:26 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of domestic battery-simple assault; and invasion of privacy, a Class B misdemeanor. Tucker posted $2,500 bond and was released Wednesday.
