KENDALLVILLE — After being stalled for a few months, the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission revived discussion about the possibility of purchasing a new downtown sound system, hearing from a representative from a regional audio provider.
On Wednesday morning the commission hosted and heard from Aaron Ruse of All Pro Integrated Systems, a division of Sweetwater Sound, about options available for the city.
All Pro had previously provided a quote months ago when the commission solicited some quotes for a system but then balked when it got two different packages in size, scope and price. Former member Patrick Hess had been working on trying to sort out the differences, but then he resigned from the board after moving out of the city and the issue had been dropped.
On Wednesday, Ruse explained that what All Pro had provided the city previously was essentially a top-level system with extreme capabilities, but that the company could scale a project down to a size better suited to Kendallville’s wants and needs.
“At any lamppost, any user could come in and plug a user device and those could be individual accessed by the entire system and that input plate could be used across the entire system or very directionally by that one localized lamp post,” Ruse explained of the original $70,000 package quoted.
Admittedly though, that level of access is probably overkill for what Kendallville is seeking — a reliable and clear speaker system that it can use for downtown events and for more mundane uses like piping in Christmas music during the holidays.
“Throughout this process we have the ability to tailor those needs if it turns out we don’t need an individual input at every lamp post that impacts the cost,” Ruse said, calling the top-line version “super cool, but maybe more than you need.”
What All Pro could do is install a system that is just singular across the entire downtown or could set up a limited number of zones where users could plug in and, for example, have two different broadcasts happening from two different microphones on opposite ends of Main Street during a festival.
“If there is a need for zone control, meaning that there’s a different requirement for scheduling sound to be on or off, or volume control, typically those gravitate toward two to four different locations,” Ruse said.
For a centralized system with just one access point and no ability to zone different speakers, cost could be reduced around 50%, Ruse said. Zoning adds a little cost, but there would still be significant savings from having each light pole and each speaker set being able to operate independently, he said.
“I just don’t know we would utilize it to that degree,” Kendallville Main Street Manager Kristen Johnson said when discussing having modular capabilities or even several different zones.
Redevelopment commission members agreed, and during further discussion said that maybe having one additional zone at the pocket park across from City Hall might be advantageous, but otherwise didn’t see much need to divide up the rest of Main Street.
East Noble School Corp. non-voting advisory member Barb Babcock said the city probably wants to know the capabilities of wireless microphones and the functionality of that system in making a final decision about zoning, because if mics have short range they may consider divvying up Main Street by block or some other other type of split.
In response to questions about the hardiness of the speakers due to this being an outdoor system, Ruse said the speakers are built to withstand the elements with a life span of about 10 years, plus or minus. At that life span, typically repairs and replacement are needed on an at-needed basis as opposed to a full redo depending on which speakers may have reduced sound quality or functioning.
Ruse also noted that initial quote didn’t include pulling wires to each post, as he was told originally that was being done while the city was doing electrical from pole to pole in 2021.
City engineer Scott Derby said Wednesday though that he didn’t think that speaker wiring work ever happened, so it would need to be added back into a project scope. Wiring may also be difficult since the city just completed its streetscape work and underground conduits were filled up with other types of wiring.
Ruse noted that there are wireless systems and that Roanoke has recently purchased one such system for its linear downtown that stretches about four blocks. That being said, that system is brand new and yet operational so Kendallville couldn’t seek feedback from those local officials to find out how it’s working out for them.
Wiring would be less complicated and less costly if the city opted to go with fewer zones, Ruse said.
Redevelopment commission members appreciated the information and decided that the next steps will be to discuss what exactly the city needs in terms of capabilities and zones. They also had technical questions they’d like answered such as whether they need speaker pairs on every pole or if they would get good sound quality by just doing every other pole or only on one side of the street instead of both.
“We need to basically come up with what we need to have and how we want and get back to you and ask what’s that going to cost,” commission President Loren Allen said.
An informal committee made up of Derby, Johnson and Babcock agreed to meet to hash out some of those details and communicate with the redevelopment board to continue working with All Pro to form a new quote for a system right for Kendallville.
In other business Wednesday morning, the redevelopment commission:
• Granted an extension on a facade grant for Young Family Funeral home on its window replacement, which has suffered long delays while waiting for materials.
• Canceled facade grants for 100 S. Main St. and 136 S. Main St., both who asked to withdraw their previous awards and they’re instead seeking to do the same work through Kendallville’s $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant.
• Rescinded a facade award for 118 S. Main St. after discovering the owner applied for the funding after the work was done on the building. The RDC’s facade grant rules state that owners must seek funding before starting a work and that reimbursements of previously completed work won’t be done.
Allen said the building owner was irate, but asked fellow board members to claw back the grant award.
“I can’t see not standing with the rules we have. We can’t have ‘sometimes’ rules. It just doesn’t work,” Allen said.
• Approved a facade grant for Linda Zabona-Wooster at 208 S. Main St. for a new awning. Zabona-Wooster appeared at the December meeting and detailed that her law office was moving up the block from its current location and while she’s seeking the PreservINg Main Street grant for more extensive renovation work to the former Nu-U Spa building, awnings were not allowed as part of that grant.
The awning will cost $2,315, with the commission approved a 50% match for $1,157.50.
