Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Tamara R. Bair, 40, of the 9500 block of West North Shore Drive, Kimmell, was arrested at 11:37 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on warrant. No charging information provided. Bair was held on $3,500 bond.
Emily A. Batchelder, 22, of the 1000 block of South Main Street, Bowling Green, Ohio, was arrested at 8:03 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony. Batchelder was held on $2,500 bond.
Jennifer M. Leer, 44, of the 600 block of South Oak Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:01 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Leer was held on $2,500 bond.
Tyler M. Prentice, 24, of the 1000 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:46 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Prentice was held on $1,500 bond.
Jessica L. Davis, 34, of the 900 block of Earnest Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 4:37 p.m. Saturday on three warrants, one for a Class A misdemeanor; one for a Level 6 felony; and the third charging failure to appear for court. No further charging information provided. Davis was held without bond.
Shelby D. Desormeaux, 31, of the 2400 block of North C.R. 800E, Avilla, was arrested at 9:03 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony; and battery involving bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor. Desormeaux was held on $2,500 bond.
Donald L. Garde, 43, of the 600 block of South Main Street, Roanoke, was arrested at 10:44 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Garde was held without bond.
Bernice L. Keene, 34, of the 300 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:11 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Keene was held on $2,500 bond.
A. Lee, 35, of the 2200 block of East Paulding Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:01 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating without ever obtaining a license-second offense, a Class C misdemeanor. Lee was held without bond.
Tyler A. Miller, 33, of the 400 block of Wabash Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 10:35 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation relating to a Level 6 felony. Miller was held without bond.
Zachary J. North, 25, of the 3900 block of East C.R. 200S, LaGrange, was booked at 9:16 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No further charging information provided.
Michael E. Sheets, 25, of the 1200 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 11:50 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor. Sheets was held without bond.
Melissa A. Smith, 38, of the 100 block of South Oak Street, Kendallville, was booked at 9:45 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No further charging information provided.
Jodee E. Sparks, 61, of the 1000 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:33 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor. Sparks was held on $2,500 bond.
Paul T. Summy, 40, of the 4800 block of East C.R. 600S, Warsaw, was arrested at 3:28 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; an operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor. Summy was held on $2,500 bond.
Reagan Albright, 19, of the 3400 block of North C.R. 750E, Avilla, was arrested at 2:24 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Albright was held without bond.
Chad A. Swihart, 34, of the 12800 block of Leesburg Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:50 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of confinement, a Level 6 felony; and criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Swihart was also held on two warrants for which charging information was not provided. No bond information provided.
Tyler W. Wallace Jr., 44, of the 500 block of Mathews Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:43 p.m. Sunday by Kendallvile police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class B misdemeanor. Wallace was held without bond.
Nathan A. Wallen, 44, of the 00 block of West C.R. 900N, Wawaka, was arrested at 11:42 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Wallen was held without bond.
