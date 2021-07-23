AVILLA — The Avilla Town Council took steps Wednesday to potentially determine how best to fund needed repairs to its sewer plant.
The council approved a technical measure to allow the town to apply for $1.7 million grant from the State Water Infrastructure Fund to pay for the upgrade and for a water main project on Ley Street. The town would be required to come up with money equal to the value of the grant.
On June 16, the council had OK’d Tanner Consulting’s proposal to provide engineering plans for improvements to its wastewater treatment plant to the tune of $187,000.
The plant has not seen any significant upgrades since its construction 20 years ago, according to town officials.
Currently, the town is struggling to meet requirements set by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for the amount of phosphorous it is releasing as effluent from its plant. The current standard is approximately one part per million. According to Town Manager Bill Ley, IDEM is considering lowering that standard even further.
At May’s council meeting, Tanner Consulting gave a preliminary estimate of $2.6 million for all the improvements the plant needs, including more efficient phosphorous removal. The plan would call for a biological system installed to remove the phosphorous, with a state-required chemical backup.
The project also would increase the plant’s capacity from handling 600,000 gallons per day of waste to 700,000 gallons per day, with the possibility of a simple conversion which could lead to a capacity of 1 millions gallons per day.
Carl Tanner of Tanner Consulting said the plant would be engineered to be capable of handling projected needs during the next 20 years.
Also at the June 16 meeting, the council learned the price would be higher than previously thought. Tanner said the figures presented in May were from a study done at the end of 2019. Tanner had researched the proposed costs and provided an increased estimate of $2.83 million.
On Wednesday, the council approved spending up to $15,000 for its accounting firm to provide a rate study which would tell the town the rates it would need to charge to pay for the upgrades. The work approved Wednesday would provide the needed rate to pay for the project if the town receives the grant and another report for what the rate would need to be if the town doesn’t receive the grant.
Along with the sewer plant upgrade, the town is seeking to use grant funds to help pay for replacing approximately 1,200 feet of 4-inch water main with 8-inch water main on Ley Street.
The council also moved forward with its Community Crossings grant application. The town is seeking $315,000 in state monies to help pay for a $420,000 paving project on Ley Street from Albion Street to Sandy Drive.
Avilla Fire Chief Chad Geiger reported that his department had 34 calls for service in June. He said 24 of those runs were medical assist runs, inlcuding six reponses to personal injury crashes.
“We’ve seen a lot more car accidents with injuries than usual,” Geiger said.
The council also honored Ley, who is retiring next week after 39 years with the town, with a plaque. An open house in Ley’s honor will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Aug. 6 at the community cienter.
