During this season of giving, volunteers are needed to keep the bells ringing at red kettles in DeKalb and Noble counties.
During the height of the coronavirus pandemic local leaders are looking for help from the community. The money raised each year from the local Salvation Army Red Kettle campaigns stays local and helps local residents throughout the year.
The Noble County campaign is organized by Angie Kidd, executive director of Common Grace Ministries and the DeKalb campaign, Renee Florin, executive director of Shelter Ministries Inc. Common Grace Ministries and Shelter Ministries are service extension units for the Salvation Army.
Both campaigns kicked off this past weekend as red kettles were delivered at locations in Noble and DeKalb counties.
With the pandemic raging locally, agencies are doing everything they can to keep their volunteers safe, urging volunteers to wear face coverings and providing hand sanitizer and disinfectant. All red kettles are outside, making it even safer for volunteers.
Florin and Kidd said they are in desperate need of volunteers, because several of the volunteers who have participated in the past aren’t doing so this year because of fears of the pandemic.
Florin normally passes out over 250 post cards recruiting volunteers each year during the Auburn Christmas Parade, but this year’s parade has been canceled because of the coronavirus.
Florin said kettles without bell ringers beside them aren’t effective, because people don’t give.
“When we don’t have a bell ringer I just have change (in them), when we have ringers we normally have a couple hundred dollars,” she said. “Bell ringers help to bring attention to the kettles.”
To encourage people to volunteer in Noble County Kidd and her group of volunteers implemented a “Take A Day Challenge” a couple years ago. This encourages local organizations, businesses and groups to take a day to ring bells locally. Those groups compete to see who raises the most money to take home the traveling Red Kettle Bell trophy.
“This has helped us a ton,” Kidd said.
First Christian Church in Kendallville took home the traveling trophy last year.
Florin said she also has several groups that participate on a yearly basis. Those groups include the Auburn Rotary Club and the local homeschool organization.
She said both of those groups always bring in large amounts of donations.
In Noble County, kettles are located at Walmart and Kroger in Kendallville, Owen’s Market in Ligonier and Miller’s Super Valu in Rome City. In DeKalb County kettles are located in front of both doors at Walmart and at Kroger.
Florin said she also has six counter kettles available to businesses who would like to help with the cause. The counter kettles are placed near cash registers in local businesses.
Become a ringer
Signing up to become a bell ringer is simple and easy. There are several different ways to become involved. Volunteers can sign up for a time and location online at registertoring.com or can contact local leaders.
In Kendallville residents can call Ellyne Sollenberger at 582-9609, Rome City residents can call Jerry Burghduff at 343-1177 (from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and 349-1942 for those residents in Ligonier. DeKalb County residents can call Florin at 437-0432.
Florin and Kidd said volunteering to be a bell ringer is a good way for families to get children involved in volunteering.
“A lot of people volunteer year after year because their kids enjoyed it,” Florin said.
In Noble County Kidd said area school groups from East Noble and West Noble normally get involved and volunteer their time.
Volunteers are needed through Christmas Eve.
Florin said in DeKalb County residents can give time without signing up to volunteer. She said if you go by a kettle without a ringer at Kroger or Walmart you can give your time by going to the service desk and signing in to ring. You will be given a bell and an apron.
“Even if it is just for an hour at a time, we can all give up an hour to help a family during the next year,” Florin said.
“If people really want to do something, this is something they can do while being outside and distanced,” Kidd said.
In DeKalb County families receiving assistance from the Christmas Bureau are asked to give back and pay it forward by volunteering their time to ring a bell for the Salvation Army.
The DeKalb County Christmas Bureau helps around 50 families yearly.
What is the money used for?
Money collected in both counties stays local to help residents in need. It is used to help those in need pay utility bills, rent and other needs. Kidd has also used the money to help people obtain identification through the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
Donations is also used to benefit seniors in the communities. Through the Community Cares project in Noble County donations were used to purchase activities, puzzles and other items for residents in area nursing homes at the beginning of the pandemic. This year a portion of the Noble County funds also helped purchase iPads and other digital devices to help nursing home residents stay in contact with family and friends.
In DeKalb County a counter kettle placed at Shoe Sensation last year helped to raise money to purchase snow boots for children in needs.
Donations are also used to help send children to the Salvation Army Hidden Falls Camp and Retreat Center, in Bedford. The camp is operated during the summer.
History of the Red Kettle
The Red Kettle campaign dates back to 1891 when Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee was looking for a way to help feed the hungry in San Francisco during the holiday season.
His hurdle was funding a project, which would provide a free Christmas dinner to some 1,000 people.
As he pondered the issue, his thoughts drifted back to his sailor days in Liverpool, England. He remembered how at Stage Landing, where the boats came in, there was a large, iron kettle called “Simpson’s Pot” into which passers-by tossed a coin or two to help the poor.
The next day Capt. McFee placed a similar post at the Oakland Ferry Landing at the foot of Market Street and the Red Kettle campaign was born. Beside the pot, he placed a sign that read, “Keep the Pot Boiling.”
The pot raised the money needed to provide a Christmas dinner for residents in need in San Francisco.
